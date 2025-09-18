Shiver
A Poem
Truth It makes me shiver With delight, surprise and wonder I quiver I shake away The fake The false I can’t hold it any longer Even if no one understands I let it fall from my hands I lift my head to the wind I can take the force I am the leaf The golden brown leaf Released from the tree Finally blowing Finally free
Thanks for reading and watching! If you enjoy my poetry check out my Substack Publication Ignite With Hege where I share personal growth inspired poetry, articles and music.
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"Even if no one understands" - Love it! 💚
You will have to reach the ground eventually.