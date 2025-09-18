Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Martin Hughes's avatar
Martin Hughes
Sep 18, 2025

"Even if no one understands" - Love it! 💚

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Paul McCutchen's avatar
Paul McCutchen
Sep 18, 2025

You will have to reach the ground eventually.

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