Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published I no longer match with black I used to be so navy, so blue Now there are lighter shades coming through White Beige Pastels Soft greens Yellows Nudes How good it feels to be free From those darker shades Of me

If this poem resonated, you can find more of my work at Ignite With Hege on Substack: a publication exploring where psychology meets spirit, and where art expresses truth through spiritual discernment, reflection, poetry, and music.

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