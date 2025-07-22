Screen Shot Courtesy of Catholic Answers

After finishing with my day job yesterday (Monday, 21 July, 2025), I dashed out to the garage and prepped two gallons of lawn-safe weed and crabgrass killer. It’s been hot and rainy here. With busy weekends of summer swim meets and day trips, what remains of my garden lawn is now being overrun, by Japanese clover on the east side of the yard and crabgrass on the west. It having been an unusual day without a storm, it was the perfect time to apply the herbicide with high likelihood of success. I’d have a fighting chance of rescuing my turf from this metastatic invasion.

My choice of listening material during my chore was the newest Catholic Answers podcast by writer and apologist Trent Horn, titled “We Got a Bad Medical Diagnosis.” The teaser title on the video thumbnail mentioned cancer, but that didn’t register with me at first, until I was quickly sucked into the story.

For those who don’t know yet: Trent’s wife Laura, on a whim, enrolled in a volunteer radiology study which ended her up with an unexpected diagnosis of brain cancer. Her surgery is scheduled on or about Wednesday, 23 July. Tomorrow, as of this article’s publication.

As I was so entranced by their candid discussion of the highs, lows, and blessings, that the profound irony took a while to sink in. There I was: trying to eradicate, precisely and selectively, with chemo-weed killer, what I’ve often called “the cancer in my lawn,” using as a precision delivery system the wand of a two-gallon pressure sprayer.

I feel so inept right now, writing on this topic. But I can somewhat identify with this type of serendipitous diagnosis. I faced a dark time four years ago when, from a routine CT scan of my coronary arteries (they were fine), I was faced with the possibility that I might have lung cancer. The discovery came right before Thanksgiving that year. It was an uncertain and difficult Holiday Season, as confided in no friends, none of my family, and none of my children—only my wife.

It was not until sometime after the New Year that I had the PET scan which pretty much ruled out cancer as the reason for that strange nodule on my left lung, right next to my heart. They could not safely retrieve a biopsy, but the lack of obvious cancerous metabolic activity on the PET was a huge relief.

Through that experience, I’ve had a proximal view of the horrifying Pit of Terminal Illness. However, I’ve not actually looked down into the abyss. I’ve not had to stand on the rim, toes gripping hard, with no guardrails except for trust in your doctors, your loved ones, and God. Alas, the number of friends and family I have who are captive to that view into the abyss continues to grow. (You know who you are. I love you very much and pray for you daily.)

From my brush with this false-positive (my final follow-up CT scan is this coming September), I can appreciate how much closer one can grow to family and friends during such anguished glances into the eschatological unknown. And, how much closer to God. That is, if you let yourself.

My prayers go out to Laura Horn, Trent, and their young kids. I’m an old coot. What thirty-something young couple should have to deal with this? And yet, what a very real part of life: facing the prospect of a terminal illness, “death before your time” as we often hubristically believe.

Laura and Trent approach this prospect with honesty, laughter, tears, humility, and above all, faith. Friends, I encourage you: listen to their brave revelation in the podcast. The Horn’s deep Christian faith shines out from the darkness of the pit as a testament to living as Jesus Christ asks of us: Love God first, always. Trust in Him. Everything else follows.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I’ve included here the link to a special prayer for Laura and her family, through the intercession of Venerable Father Aloysius Schwartz. (All is explained in the podcast as to why Father Schwartz was so instrumental in Laura receiving the gift of this early diagnosis in the first place.)

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