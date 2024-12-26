Sculpture that is life

How can I see myself for truly what I am

When I am just a tiny piece

A little marble

In the statue

Part of a bigger picture

How can I know what is ahead

When I am just a thread

In a blanket which stretches out for miles

How can I tell you of the destination

If I am just a grain of sand

Upon the vast and unfamiliar shores

All I can do is look up at the stars

And wonder

How deep and far away

Then I know that I know nothing

It’s best to simply let it go

And trust in which is something

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Enjoy this beautiful music, it can a great addition to help you relax and meditate.