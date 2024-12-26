Sculpture that is life
Sculpture that is life
How can I see myself for truly what I am
When I am just a tiny piece
A little marble
In the statue
Part of a bigger picture
How can I know what is ahead
When I am just a thread
In a blanket which stretches out for miles
How can I tell you of the destination
If I am just a grain of sand
Upon the vast and unfamiliar shores
All I can do is look up at the stars
And wonder
How deep and far away
Then I know that I know nothing
It’s best to simply let it go
And trust in which is something
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Enjoy this beautiful music, it can a great addition to help you relax and meditate.
truly a beautiful poem, almost a prayer, where you feel a presence, almost as if it were someone trying to whisper a plea and find an answer. Thank you Alexander
When I look at Your heavens, the work of Your fingers, the moon and the stars which You have established; what is man that You are mindful of him, and the son of man, that You visit him?
(Psa 8:3-4)