Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Rolando Andrade's avatar
Rolando Andrade
Dec 26, 2024

truly a beautiful poem, almost a prayer, where you feel a presence, almost as if it were someone trying to whisper a plea and find an answer. Thank you Alexander

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Martin's avatar
Martin
Dec 26, 2024

When I look at Your heavens, the work of Your fingers, the moon and the stars which You have established; what is man that You are mindful of him, and the son of man, that You visit him?

(Psa 8:3-4)

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