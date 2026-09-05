Samaritan Code

It was getting dark when Lucy’s car indicated that her gas tank was almost empty. A light drizzle and a fog rising upon the road made this night seem more sinister to her.

Most likely this was due to the fact that for the past hour she had been listening to the news about the serial killer who stalked women on the road.

“Long curly hair, short beard, striped shirt, blue jeans.”

This was the last description they had of the madman.

She timidly pulled into a small town gas station. There was only one other car there, a large black suv. Lucy stepped out and looked around. With short uneasy steps, she went into the store. The desk clerk was a stocky old man.

“What’ll be? Gas on 3?”

“Yes please, full tank.”

“Alright, anything else?”

“Is there a restroom?”

“In the back, to the right, here is the key. Will I go put the gas in for you.”

“Thank you.”

As Lucy walked to the back she noticed a man by the window, he seemed to be looking at her car.

He had long curly hair, a short beard, a striped shirt, and blue jeans.