Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Heather's avatar
Heather
May 29, 2025

Sending you much love! The light has the power to illuminate the darkness.

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Larry Edge's avatar
Larry Edge
May 29, 2025

Dear Kathrine. Enjoyed your heartfelt words. May the Glow of God surround you and your family and bring you great joy. Take care!

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