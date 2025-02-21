Nunquam desistas

Cry to the heavens

Show your humanity

When the world is mad

Be the sanity

Always resist

Never give up

Forever keep fighting

Do not stop

Say it gladly

Fall to your knees

Pain is real

You feel the squeeze

Always resist

Never give up

Forever keep fighting

Do not stop

Rivers of tears

You shed for the weak

The tyrant brings fears

Take your courage to the peak

Always resist

Never give up

Forever keep fighting

Do not stop

Your spirit is strong

Be the humility

A beautiful song

That brings tranquility

Always resist

Never give up

Forever keep fighting

Do not stop