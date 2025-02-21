Resist, stand for freedom
Nunquam desistas
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Cry to the heavens
Show your humanity
When the world is mad
Be the sanity
Always resist
Never give up
Forever keep fighting
Do not stop
Say it gladly
Fall to your knees
Pain is real
You feel the squeeze
Always resist
Never give up
Forever keep fighting
Do not stop
Rivers of tears
You shed for the weak
The tyrant brings fears
Take your courage to the peak
Always resist
Never give up
Forever keep fighting
Do not stop
Your spirit is strong
Be the humility
A beautiful song
That brings tranquility
Always resist
Never give up
Forever keep fighting
Do not stop
Lighthouse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.