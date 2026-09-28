Resilience is not an inevitable product of adversity.

The traditional idea that “what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger” suggests that going through difficult experiences necessarily makes us stronger, but scientific evidence does not support such a linear relationship. Adversity can have very different consequences and, under certain circumstances, increase vulnerability rather than promote resilience.

This perspective can also contribute to a stigmatizing view of psychological suffering by associating it with a lack of individual strength or resilience. However, mental health does not depend solely on individual characteristics: it is influenced by relationships, contexts, and the conditions in which we live.

We now know that resilience can be fostered through safe and supportive environments, supportive relationships, opportunities for learning and skills development, a sense of personal worth, and the possibility of experiencing different ways of adapting and participating.

Resilience is not the absence of suffering, nor is it the ability to withstand adversity indefinitely. It is the mobilization and development of personal and social resources that enable us to face adverse situations, adapt to them, and, when possible, recover and reorganize ourselves in their aftermath.

© Rolando Andrade, 2026

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