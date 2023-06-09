I am the only one who managed to get away, surely this is true, but I don’t know for how long I will remain safe! I will write down this important information for you, my reader, to learn, I doubt anyone can make a difference, but at least I hope that someone will know the truth.

Twenty years of hard work, crazy hours, sleepless nights, missing out on my child’s life, now I know that it was not worth it, but at that time, when I became one of the richest men in the world I finally felt on top of the mountain which I climbed so long.

I became “friends” with people whom I only read of in newspapers or heard on the radio. I was constantly invited to parties and gatherings, but somehow these people seemed to be lacking something, their thirst for power was unnatural, all they seemed to want was control. I wondered why their emotions and humanity were so suppressed. The only one I got along with was a man named John, he was outspoken and always stood on the side of the people, he tried to investigate and warn the public when ever they were tricked or mislead, especially in the medical field. One day after my conversation with John at his city apartment I saw several people dressed in black ask him to get in the car with them, he seemed to refuse and then I saw one of them put a gun to his back, he got in.

I followed them in my car, keeping my distance. They went all the way to city outskirts by the seaside, there, away from everything stood a large old factory. I parked my car behind some trees and snuck around the back. I was shocked to see that on the inside the factory was polished and full of technology and conveyors I have never seen before. As I looked around in my astonishment there was a scream, I stayed low and went in that direction. I came into the wide corridor with many large long tubes, I hid behind one of them. As I looked up I saw a human floating in some kind of liquid inside the tube, he was plugged to some cables and looked familiar. My heart was racing as I heard sounds of footsteps, I looked from floor level and saw “them” walking towards the door. Their heads resembled humans, but were longer, their eyes completely black and they all had tentacles growing from their back. They spoke in an unknown language. I shook and trembled hiding in the corner behind the tube. They passed it and left the corridor. As I got up, fighting my fear, I realized that in each tube was someone famous, politicians, or extremely wealthy people. Closer to the end I saw John in one of them. I was so confused, I went through another door and saw few more tubes in the end of this corridor, before them there was an opening in the floor and I looked inside. To my horror I saw John’s body laying down there, he was dead. The thing in the tube wasn’t him!

I came to the final tube and my knees almost gave out after what I saw. In that tube, was me, or rather an imitation.

In horror I did my best to stay focused and get out of that place. The realization of this big secret made me feel small and almost hopeless. They controlled the world. And soon one of those things will take my place as well.

As I finish these notes and leave them hidden for someone to find eventually, hopefully someone good, I really don’t know how much I have left, so now I will go and spend my final time with my family.