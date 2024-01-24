Removing the archive

Hey friends and readers,

I am removing the Archive option.That means that all of the written posts I’ve made that were first free are available for free forever, about 70 of them so far. I didn’t like that many of my best posts were no longer available to everyone. There will be paid posts every week as usual for the paid subscribers as a bonus. Also, paid cafe and poem series. I really appreciate your support, it means a lot to me and I want to continue to give good extras to those who support me financially.

I’ll be restacking a few articles from the past that were popular, check them out and if you like many of them please share with others!

Blessings.