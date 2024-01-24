Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Bert Powers's avatar
Bert Powers
Jan 24, 2024

I like your approach to this. It is not the typical one size fits all that too many others use. Those of us on fixed incomes are less able to do paid subscriptions. Every week going to the grocery store gets more painful. We all adjust and survive. I have been at this for over 12 years and never asked for a dime but do not impugn others who work harder than I do at it, and deserve some financial support. It is a hobby and public service to me.

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Tree Langdon's avatar
Tree Langdon
Jan 24, 2024

This is a great idea and I'm looking forward to reading your posts.

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