Removing the archive
Removing the archive
Lighthouse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Hey friends and readers,
I am removing the Archive option.That means that all of the written posts I’ve made that were first free are available for free forever, about 70 of them so far. I didn’t like that many of my best posts were no longer available to everyone. There will be paid posts every week as usual for the paid subscribers as a bonus. Also, paid cafe and poem series. I really appreciate your support, it means a lot to me and I want to continue to give good extras to those who support me financially.
I’ll be restacking a few articles from the past that were popular, check them out and if you like many of them please share with others!
Blessings.
Lighthouse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I like your approach to this. It is not the typical one size fits all that too many others use. Those of us on fixed incomes are less able to do paid subscriptions. Every week going to the grocery store gets more painful. We all adjust and survive. I have been at this for over 12 years and never asked for a dime but do not impugn others who work harder than I do at it, and deserve some financial support. It is a hobby and public service to me.
This is a great idea and I'm looking forward to reading your posts.