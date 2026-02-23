It’s easy to overlook how far you’ve come.

We move forward so quickly that we forget to pause and recognize where we once were. Slowing down enough to not only recognize, but honor, that growth can feel unfamiliar… even uncomfortable.

We’re taught that running means fixing. That if we just move fast enough, achieve enough, improve enough, we’ll finally feel whole.

But what happens when you stop running? When you slow down… when you soften.

There’s a quiet beauty in the unfolding — in being human. In becoming.

Even when it feels like there’s a long road ahead. Even when you measure where you are against where you think you should be.

But will it ever feel perfect enough? Complete enough?

The constant striving — the habit of focusing on what’s missing — is what quietly steals our presence, our peace.

At some point in my healing journey, something shifted. I realized: I am not what happened to me.

That choice — to stop identifying with my past and the stories I continued to carry around all of the suffering that I went through — changed everything.

It didn’t mean I was pretending it didn’t happen… it meant lovingly allowing it to no longer define me.

Healing, I’ve learned, isn’t about reaching a final destination where nothing ever hurts again. Being “fully healed” isn’t the end goal.

Instead, healing looks like this:

Making peace with the past.

Feeling less emotional charge when an old memory resurfaces.

Seeing beauty where there was once only darkness.

Holding forgiveness in your heart — for others, and for yourself.

There’s a quote often attributed to Lao Tzu that came to me as I was completing my yoga teacher training in 2022:

“When the student is ready, the teacher will appear. When the student is truly ready, the teacher will disappear.”

At some point, the healing stops being about searching for the next fix, the next mentor, the next answer outside of you. And it becomes about integration, embodiment, and trust.

Honor what you’ve cleared. Acknowledge what you’ve survived. And be clear on what you’re ready to carry, as well as what you’re ready to release.

It doesn’t have to be loud, hard. It can be quieter than we expect, and softer than we’re taught.

And often, true healing begins the moment we stop running and remember how far we’ve already come.

P.s. Some of the greatest days of your life are just ahead of you — and what’s coming is much bigger than you can imagine.

Thank You For Being Here

Peace & blessings,

Morgan

You can find more of Morgan’s writing here on Substack (Heal To Awaken).

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