Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Alexander Semenyuk's avatar
Alexander Semenyuk
Feb 23

“When the student is ready, the teacher will appear. When the student is truly ready, the teacher will disappear.”

Love this quote! And what a great article!

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Mark Paalman's avatar
Mark Paalman
Feb 28

Hugely meaningful, Morgan! Some members of my family are so stuck in yesterday that it's killing them psychologically. Letting go, forgiveness, moving on - it doesn't mean that happened, but it does mean that you indeed don't have to be defined by those obstacles.

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