Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Elle Faye's avatar
Elle Faye
2h

Hi! I love to hear your stories is it available on YouTube.. I would also love to share and introduce my piece of work I have written and published on Wattpad .. I love to hear feedbacks and comments thanks you pray 🙏

https://www.wattpad.com/story/415953571?utm_source=android&utm_medium=link&utm_content=share_writing&wp_page=create&wp_uname=ElleFayeWrites

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