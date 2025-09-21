Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Mark Paalman's avatar
Mark Paalman
Sep 26, 2025Edited

So good, BTW. I never said anything much, just chirped "Moving!!" and restacked it in some (likely) drink-fueled flamboyant howl. I've had a few of those over the past two weeks, Deb. Ugh. You're helping many to work through this, and I thank you for grounding us with your own flamboyance.

My latest short, publishing Friday 26 Sept on Lighthouse, came from that dark place.

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Mark Paalman's avatar
Mark Paalman
Sep 22, 2025

Moving!!

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