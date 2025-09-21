Majestic God | Northern California coast on Fuji X series

Since the murder of believer Charlie Kirk, just over a week ago, we are witnessing His Love everywhere. Love poured onto the streets in testimony of revival like nothing witnessed in years.

We are also experiencing deep hatred.

Love is a beautiful symphony. Clear innate sympathy. Spirit-full.

Reckless Love.

Hatred is metal scraping metal. Selfish perpetual noise.

Reckless Compulsion. Spiritless.

A single bullet, delivered by a lost, Guideless soul.

"O death, where is your victory? O death, where is your sting?" In a split second. Gone to be with the Savior.

There is no sting with Him by your side.

The only thing left behind was God’s Reckless Love raining from the heavens over a nation, a world of grief. A fresh wind gulping, gasping for His air. Fresh fire carrying our feet over the scorching earth from a sting we could not comprehend. A pain so strong in our chest — it opened and bared itself.

Truth that no grave could hold. The messenger gone. The message alive.

Last weekend, many church doors were swung wide open as His children raced to the altar in search of a weeping collectively saddened community.

And several church doors were slammed as His children ran away from the altar of institutionalized opinion of who mattered to God and who didn’t.

The little voice of a child left behind. Innocent in her asking. Bring him back. Bring them home.

Deliver the stolen from the hands of evil. Back to them. Back to us. Back to her. Simplify the meaning of earth. Why are we here. Make it right. Deliver us from evil doers. Stop the wars. The slaughter, rape, torture, dark tunnels, bloodied footprints from forest paths to church floors. Oh Palestine, Ukraine, Russia, Israel, America, Africa.

Engraved bullets. Propaganda films. Freedom of speech.

The thief comes only to steel.

God of mercy. Why.

The reckless destruction of the wicked. Corrupt layers burying simple reason. Treason. Annexation. Death for Truth.

Left behind in the middle of a university field. A bedroom in a Kibbutz. A peace festival from hell.

Broken, dusty, starved countries, where wicked men seek power in the name of “leadership,” as other men die for their rule. Innocent collateral knocked over on the chess board of their iniquitous games.

The little voice of a child. Innocent in her asking. I am hungry. Why can’t you feed me?

His Reckless Love can.

It can..

- feed the nations

- lift the shadows.

- Light up the valley.

- Carry us to the heights.

- offer up peace.

- end the wars.

- stop the wicked

- turn double speak to Truth proclaimed.

- stretch our faces to the sun Son.

- and crash us to our knees.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Reckless Love forgives, outlives Shatters the matter Outflatters the attacker Shuts down the gleeful mouths of the people Expels the unspeakable conspirators defeasible Twisted analogy forefather's tragedy wrapped in profanity Burns the tonality Melts away pride leaves it untied Open to discussion with no repercussion Yahweh at the center our Original Inventor Love awaits Non negotiates come out of your hiding place Get Reckless. - Amen.

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