Hey guys,
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Check out my dystopian story, The City of The Spider, for free, just go to the link below to read it on Wattpad.
Read whole City of The Spider novella here, book 1
https://www.wattpad.com/1654532795?utm_source=ios&utm_medium=link&utm_content=share_reading&wp_page=reading&wp_uname=AlexanderSemenyuk
Lighthouse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.