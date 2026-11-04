Originally published on Pomalom’s Ponderings

The Catholic Church, in all her wisdom, providently presents this Psalm for today:

The Lord is my light and my salvation;

whom shall I fear?

The Lord is the stronghold of my life;

of whom shall I be afraid?

One thing I asked of the Lord,

that will I seek after:

to live in the house of the Lord

all the days of my life,

to behold the beauty of the Lord,

and to inquire in his temple.

I believe that I shall see the goodness of the Lord

in the land of the living.

Wait for the Lord;

be strong, and let your heart take courage;

wait for the Lord! PSALM 27:1, 4, 13-14

Now, read that again. And again. Let the words wash over your soul.

The Daly Mass readings are set years in advance. Yet: is this one a coincidence? It could not have been more apt, following such a contentious US election, let alone with international wars and riots blanketing our news and social media.

Wait — I intend for no politics in this post! Just an observation: that I am so grateful to have read this Psalm first thing today, before looking at anything else on my phone.

In short: Fear not! Jesus Christ already won the battle. Against evil. Against slavery of the mind and body. Against hopelessness. And for Heaven.

We know how to get there: Follow Him.

Those battles going on throughout the world now, be they political or cultural? They are mere skirmishes, after-action cleanup efforts. They may look and feel dire. They may have real-world implications today, and even for our children and grandchildren. Indeed, through self-righteousness guided by pride, we—all well-intended—may allow ourselves to get tripped up into those skirmishes. And tripped up into sin.

However we look at the current landscape, it may appear to be a hell on earth today. But all this, too, is passing away.

So, keep your eyes on the prize!

Jesus Christ is our salvation. End of story. We still must be held accountable in this life, and walk his narrow path. But if faith can move mountains, it can also move us toward the best possible eternity. We just have to choose it, and choose Him.

Rather than let yourself spiral into either post-electoral zealous glee or broken depression, keep your eye on the cross. Focus on the little things, done with great love.

That’s what I’m gonna really really really really really try to do today. After I look at those election results.

Photography: “Christ Jesus, Lord and Redeemer”/Mark H. Paalman/CC BY-SA 4.0

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