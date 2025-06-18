Pricked
A Poem
I was pricked by a rose My hat almost flew away The wind brought swift change I wasn’t prepared for Suspended in time Watching birds fly Do they know where they’re going? I cannot say There’s a current A thread I cannot see it Yet I feel it brushing past me Through me Every day I was once told it was red Invisible That’s not something I know for sure I’ve learnt I can let go Surrender all control Be swept by the divine tide There’s something real Underneath the surface That’s what I choose That’s what I proclaim It’s the only thing that’s worth it
Thanks for reading and watching! If you enjoy my poetry check out my Substack Publication Ignite With Hege where I share personal growth inspired poetry, articles and music.
Lighthouse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Lovely, it contains all the uncertainty of our lives 🤓
My mom will turn 96 this year and still tries to keep up with her flower beds around the house especially the roses but with her sight failing she can't keep up with the roses.