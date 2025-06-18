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I was pricked by a rose My hat almost flew away The wind brought swift change I wasn’t prepared for Suspended in time Watching birds fly Do they know where they’re going? I cannot say There’s a current A thread I cannot see it Yet I feel it brushing past me Through me Every day I was once told it was red Invisible That’s not something I know for sure I’ve learnt I can let go Surrender all control Be swept by the divine tide There’s something real Underneath the surface That’s what I choose That’s what I proclaim It’s the only thing that’s worth it