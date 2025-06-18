Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Lisa Fransson's avatar
Lisa Fransson
Jun 18, 2025

Lovely, it contains all the uncertainty of our lives 🤓

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Paul McCutchen's avatar
Paul McCutchen
Jun 18, 2025

My mom will turn 96 this year and still tries to keep up with her flower beds around the house especially the roses but with her sight failing she can't keep up with the roses.

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