Originally published on Pomalom’s Ponderings

Photography: The Tender Mercies of the Angels/Mark H. Paalman/ CC BY-4.0

Try praying today for all those souls in Purgatory.

“May the Souls of the Faithful Departed, through the Mercy of God, Rest in Peace.”

They hear. They know.

There, but for the grace of God, go we.

I have no doubt that my time of purification—if I am so blessed—will be considerable, though well worth it for the Beatific Vision.

But to know now that thousands, nay, millions, of Roman Catholics across the world will choose to pray for me on All Souls Day, is beyond humbling. Thanks be to God!

At some unknown time of God’s choosing, I will both die and relish in the cool comfort that prayers for the dead, even just one, will bring my way. That belief alone overcomes all of my shame for decades of sin and insufficient reconciliation.

My, and your, future Purgatorial comrades in arms deserve a favor, as I too am selfishly hoping for a favor, in my time of dying.

I’m not being intentionally morbid. I am being realistic and truthful.

I attended Mass for All Souls Day and prayed six Divine Mercy chaplets in our Adoration Chapel, all for the Souls of the Faithful Departed.

Did I tick enough boxes? It was all sincere. And if I’m truthful, it was with even the tiniest nod to my own mortality, that some living soul, such as I, might someday pray for me.

Human nature is selfish. But despite the Fall, we can grow outside of ourselves in holiness.

So go! Go pray for the Souls of the Faithful Departed. And do it freely. It’s not too late for them. Or you.

Photography: The Soul of the Sun/Mark H. Paalman/ CC BY-4.0

© 2026 Mark H. Paalman

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