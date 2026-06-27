Floating among the stars,

Your journey has just begun,

The body is gone,

Your soul turns towards the sun,

It no longer burns,

It no longer blinds,

Your spirit belongs,

Inside the warm,

Divine light,

You fly like a feather,

Weightless and careless,

Love fully surrounds you,

You recognize all of their faces,

And then you remember,

What your body made you forget,

Oh, glorious moment,

Your time is fluid,

Within eternity set

.