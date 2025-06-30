SPOILERS

(photo is a screen shot from the show, does not belong to me)

Let’s first briefly go all the way back.

Gi Hun goes through a spiritual transformation in the first season and in the end he keeps his faith. He continues to believe that humans can make a difference for good.

Thus, Gi Hun goes back to the games, with a belief that he can make a difference.

The Front Man, In-Ho, was once like Gi Hun, but the games broke him, and he lost his faith in humanity. He makes it his mission to break Gi Hun, prove to him that his philosophy is correct.

The crucial point is when In-Ho hands Gi Hun the knife, but Gi Hun refuses to kill his opponents, even thought they are horrible people.

Then comes the biggest moment in the show. The full transformation of Gi Hun. The transformation in death. He becomes a real hero.

Gi Hun kills himself in order for the baby to live. He makes the ultimate sacrifice.

This in turn changes In-Ho, who makes sure the baby is taken care off and delivers money to Gi Hun’s daughter as well.

In the end, Gi Hun does make a difference, because even if you change one person’s world for the better, you’re a hero.

This theme is supported further by the subplot of the North Korean female soldier, No-eul Kang, who also is willing to die to save the life of a sick girl. She risks everything to get the girl’s father out and in the end it is a happy ending for the dad and his daughter.

I also loved the general philosophy of life that the director conveys. The detective spends years trying to find the island, when he finally does, he can do nothing in the end. This made many viewers mad, but that’s life!!! It’s so good. That’s often us.

And the fact that the evil rich people who watched the games got no punishment? That’s life! That is the reality.

In Gi Hun we witnessed a real true hero, a real transformation, a man who died to save a life of a child.

“Humans are…”

That is his final thought, it’s so beautiful, because he does not finish the thought with a word, but with his action instead.

Incredible.