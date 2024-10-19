“People always disappoint me.”

Hey friends and readers,

Your thoughts often shape the life that you’ll have. Not in a sense that you’ll be getting certain things, but more in a spiritual and emotional way.

If we always focus our mind on something negative, it’ll amplify and will seem like that’s all that is happening in your life.

When we are frustrated with others disappointing us, we must understand that we too disappoint, others and God, all the time. No one is perfect. Surely some people will disappoint more than others, because they have fallen into many bad habits and patterns and perhaps no longer trust God either.

So, how do we change it into:

“I attract loving and supportive people into my life.”

Shift your mind, your thinking. What are the good things that others are doing for you and for others? What are the blessings every day that God is doing for you? There are so many. Put your mind at a different frequency. If you’re in the state of constant complaining and seeing only the bad things, it’ll be hard for you to work on improvement of yourself and your life.

I’m not saying to ignore reality. Upsetting things are all around us, but it is up to you how you react to all of it.

You can choose to sink, or to rise up.

Remember, no one is perfect. Different people have different ways of showing they care. We disappoint God all of the time, yet God is always merciful and still blesses us with opportunities.

Combine your good deeds with your faith and go forward with comfort that you are doing what you can do to make things better, leaving the rest up to God.

Blessings.

XXXXX

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