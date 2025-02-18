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Pastel green Strong blues Midnight scents Morning dew The new is fresh The old is glue Is it stuck on me? Thick like goo It seems to be Yet it’s not true Too weak to stick It’s coming loose Whites and beige Subtle hues An ancient maze Filled with clues Is it good enough to stumble through? Half awake, impatient too? I guess that’s what we all must do Shake it off The dust, the doubt Don’t rush or run Scream nor shout. The path is lit From inside out Pastel green Strong blues Midnight colours Morning views The new refreshed The old renewed