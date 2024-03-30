Pascha

Oh my divine Lord, I cry out to you in this humanly passion. Many times I’ve forsaken thy words and thy love. Yet still you forgive me and send in your dove. With strength of all heaven you lift up this anchor, you are the Almighty, my savior and commander.

In the dark of the night, broken by the blue moon, you knelt in the passion, absorbing all of the doom. A cup overflown, yet you could take it, the screams of all worlds, wicked and wretched.

One of the men was meant to betray you. A kiss of unholy, the poor man’s very last folly. As Lucifer laughed and demons rejoiced, Judas cried out and in fear hung out.

Yet short was their joy, for through all of the pain, you complete the task, saving all, and giving mercy to gain.

Despite all those deeds done upon you, oh great divine teacher, for us you came through.

Your followers laughed for you have returned, as they touched the nail wounds, behold!

Blessed is Pascha, and blessed be our faith, with you I will stand forever in one strong embrace.

Happy Pascha brothers and sisters.