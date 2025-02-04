Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Richard Ritenbaugh's avatar
Richard Ritenbaugh
Feb 4, 2025

Very promising beginning! Thank you!

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Paul McCutchen's avatar
Paul McCutchen
Feb 4, 2025

I will have to wait till later to read this. My right shoulder is killing me this morning and I need to locate some drugs (OTC)

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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