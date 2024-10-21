Chapter Eight

The next day, around noon, as I was writing down my plans, there was a knock at the door. It was Cecilia. She invited me to the Ferry Cafe for a late dinner, and I accepted. In fact, I was excited.

Jazz, a festive atmosphere, and a beautiful woman to whom I was attracted made the recipe for a great time. However, I kept in mind where I was, and I was ready for more surprises the day might bring before my date, especially since I planned to sail to the island off the coast on my own.

It was around 1 p.m. when I made it to the harbour. I went to the marina and got a rowboat for rent without attracting any attention. The man who took my money was named Craighton. He was an old sailor, stern and rather rude, but he seemed to be straightforward and honest. He took my money and didn’t ask any questions.

I also bought very good binoculars; I could actually see the island with them. I mapped out a circuitous route to diminish the chance of being seen if there indeed was anyone on the island.

I situated myself in the light but sturdy boat, checked the oars, and gave Craighton the signal. He pushed the boat away from the dock with his foot and spat to the side, looking disgusted. Wonderful fellow.

I began to row, and thankfully the waves were almost non-existent. I put all my strength into each movement. This wasn’t going to be easy. A few seagulls flew over me, the sun was bright, but the temperatures were on the lower side. I felt a wind chill from the ocean breeze as I stopped rowing to give my body a break. I had filled my flask with water, so I had a few sips and used my binoculars to gauge the distance. To my pleasure, I saw a ship on the back right side of the island, well-hidden but still just visible to me. I decided to row towards the left side and picked up my pace.

The waves and the wind started to pick up, and I had to stow my hat under my leg so it wouldn’t be blown away. Sweat began to drip into my eyes despite the chilly conditions. My muscles were getting fatigued, and this was a troubling sign, but nevertheless, I powered through the pain and reached the left side of the shore.

Jumping off, I had to wade into the water, and the chill shocked my senses for a moment. I pulled the boat well up onto the shore between some large bushes and trees and tied the rope around a tree. Then I sat down to focus on my breathing and to relax my body, and allow my muscles to rest a bit.

I slowly got up and began to move inland through the bushes and the trees, listening, but all I could hear was the twitter of little birds. One blue one sat on a tree limb, curiously twisting his head to the side to watch me.

As I went farther inland, there were fewer plants and more and more rocks. I was starting to climb higher as well.

I circled around a large group of boulders. I touched the stone formation with my hand, and it was very smooth. Then I thought I heard a sound coming from within the stones themselves, but I couldn’t be sure because of the ocean waves and the birds.

Suspecting that this was part of a cave, I took my bearings and quietly crept around until I found the opening.

I took a deep breath, gathered all my courage, and went in. A sandy path led downward, deep into the cave. I switched on my flashlight but doused it quickly as I approached a line of flaming torches along the cave wall. I could hear the sound of voices chanting. With revolver in hand, I went down the curving path.

Eventually, I approached a large open area and cautiously stayed hidden behind a rocky wall, for the area was filled with hooded figures, all in black, except for one man with blue eyes and blond hair whose robe was tied with white ropes. He was leading the strange chant. It was starting to hurt my head.

“Nug ga la ki ky “Nit tu sul tak si “Tuk yui opghuz “Inrst goghz nahg!”

It was crazy, they were all repeating it after him, but suddenly silence fell. Two of them brought out a chair and placed it right in front of a dark opening in the wall. The blond man approached the chair. I heard screams coming from another corridor, and in a few minutes, they brought out a man who was struggling and fighting, but his hands were tied.

It was Charlie, the homeless harmonica player! The poor gent.

I broke out in a cold sweat as they sat him on the chair with his back to the opening and tied him firmly to it. They all began another, simpler chant.

“Sut Ni Tul “Sut Ni Tul “Sut Ni Tul!”

They kept going and going until an indescribable noise came from the darkness. Slowly two long, very thin tentacles appeared out of the opening in the cave wall, somewhat resembling an elephant’s trunk at the end. The victim was screaming and shaking in horror as the tentacles wound around his head. There was complete and utter silence in the place except for Charlie’s muffled screams, and a minute later, the man was silent. The tentacles uncoiled and drew back into the darkness. Charlie sat there with a blank stare on his face.

A large silver bowl and a plate with something thin on it were brought to the blond man. He poured some kind of liquid onto Charlie’s head and then placed what looked like a thin white layer of something upon his face. Then some other minions covered the head with black cloth, and the leader opened a black book, and with one hand on Charlie, began to read from it. About five minutes later, he took off the cloth.

I was stunned and couldn’t believe my eyes. Charlie had a brand-new face! This was the most terrifying thing I’d seen in this terrifying place.

The cultists untied him from the chair and helped him out of the room. Despite my shock, I knew it was time to move, and I swiftly made my way back out of the cave and down into the wooded area of the island. There I took a few deep breaths, still trying to comprehend what I had seen. Then, driven by my survival instincts (for my

intellect was stunned), I rushed to my boat, dragged it into the sea, and began to row like a savage.

Oh, merciful God! Only You can guide me through this alive! All of my senses and humanity had been tested in this place, but I still kept going.

When I reached the marina, even Craighton’s face registered shock when he saw the look of horror on my face. I didn’t even thank him as I stumbled out of the boat to get a cab and make my way back to the apartment. I needed a drink of whiskey to calm myself before I went out with Cecilia.

As I rode back in the cab, my mind whirled. What a life! I’d experienced more intensity and madness in my short time in this town than in my entire life previously!

I sat in my apartment with my heart still pounding. I prayed and drank whiskey. Would Father Brannahan approve? I had to calm down. I remembered the words of Kasp Nudd, the war hero. Could he help me?

Maybe this was all just a dream, a long nightmare. But I looked in the mirror and could see that clearly, I was awake. I calmed myself and looked out the window at the setting sun. Nope, not a dream, but the strangest reality I’d ever experienced.

But it was time for my date with Cecelia. I put on my best suit and a fresh shirt and stepped out onto the street, looking around. My perspective had changed irrevocably—I couldn’t help but wonder how many of the people walking around were part of the cult.

I refused to allow this paranoia to rule my evening. I knocked on Cecilia’s door, and as it opened, she came out, looking joyful and ecstatic. It made me smile despite the fear that hovered at the edges of my consciousness.

We again took a cab to the harbour, and as I got closer to the water, the fear started to overtake me, and my heart began pounding hard against my chest again. Cecilia, who had no idea what dark turn my thoughts had taken, squeezed my hand as I smiled weakly at her. I hoped she attributed my subdued attitude to nervousness. I, however, was struggling to get the tentacles and the face changing out of my mind.

We entered the Ferry Cafe, and it was clear they knew Cecilia well. The maître d’ put us at a table he referred to as her favorite.

The lights were dimmed, and we were brought some wine. I wasn’t surprised that we were served illegal alcohol. Cecelia leaned close, a mischievous smile playing about her lips. “I know the owner well,” she whispered. “He provides his regulars with special drinks.” She lifted her wineglass in a salute to me and drank deeply.

Blue lights lit up the stage, and a man with medium-length black wavy hair emerged from behind the curtain. Three ladies followed and stood behind him. Cecilia said his name was Bryan. I raised a skeptical eyebrow, but the moment Bryan began to sing, I was instantly transported by the music, and I relaxed into my chair and absorbed the beauty of this pure and beautiful slow jazz.

“And the moon is so blue And the river runs calm.