Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Joan Stommen's avatar
Joan Stommen
Sep 9, 2024

Just wow… going to get the book! I am hooked! Bravo Alexander…I’ve discovered my new favorite author! 😊

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3 replies by Alexander Semenyuk and others
Richard Ritenbaugh's avatar
Richard Ritenbaugh
Sep 9, 2024

I find this a gripping tale. Thanks!

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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