Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Richard Ritenbaugh's avatar
Richard Ritenbaugh
Dec 10, 2024

All along, I thought things wouldn't end well, but I never expected this final, gut-wrenching twist. Well done!

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Paul McCutchen's avatar
Paul McCutchen
Dec 3, 2024

I did not see that ending coming. Great twist.

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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