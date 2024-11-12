Lighthouse

Lighthouse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vineet Mani's avatar
Vineet Mani
Nov 13, 2024

So compulsive, captivating and seemingly realistic. I would love to read every page of the book from the beginning till the last leaf. Great job, Alexander.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Alexander Semenyuk and others
C. Lee McKenzie's avatar
C. Lee McKenzie
Nov 13, 2024

Good cliffhanger ending.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alexander Semenyuk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture