Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Brie-Anna Willey's avatar
Brie-Anna Willey
Sep 3, 2024

Very interesting!

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
David Vandervort's avatar
David Vandervort
Sep 3, 2024

In the Maltese Falcon, there's a bit where Humphrey Bogart is telling Mary Astor about his and his partner's initial reaction to her offer. It went something like, "Oh, we knew you were lying. You paid too much money to be telling the truth and enough more to make it alright."

If Mr. Nistage has any brains at all, the enormous amount of money will have him very very worried about what he's getting into.

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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