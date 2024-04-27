Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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De's avatar
De
Apr 28, 2024

We share the lighthouse pic, and mine symbolizes 'A Safe Harbor' Thank you for your recent recommendation, and I have just subscribed. I would love to have a copy of work Alexander 😊 my email is CrownMp.100A@gmail.com

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Madeline Tyler's avatar
Madeline Tyler
Apr 27, 2024

I’d love to read and checkout your book, Alexander!! My email is maddikerchner@icloud.com

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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