Paradise Harbour book giveaway

Hey friends and readers,

This weekend I’d like to create a giveaway for my award winning book, Paradise Harbour. You simply have to message me your email and I’ll send it over. If you enjoy it, please do leave a rating, or a review, it helps a lot! I’ll attach the link below where you can leave review or simply a rating once you read it.

Instead of me telling you about it, I’d like to share reviews by other writers and Literary Titan. Perhaps this will get you excited to read it as well!

"A Fascinating Noir Thriller You Can't Put Down."

Hermione Lee, author of In The Name of the Otherworld.

"Paradise Harbour's Tangle of Intrigues."

Dan Hambleton, author of Warm Rain: My Journey to the Heart of Vietnam.

"This is the most refreshing detective story I've read in a long, long while. Completely out-of-the-box. Once I started reading, I couldn't stop."

Anna Abgarowicz, author of The Mummy Portrait

“Alexander Semenyuk penned a dark thriller reminiscent of The Hound of the Baskervilles by Arthur Conan Doyle. Luc Nistage is no Sherlock Holmes, but what he lacks in suave, he more than makes up for with ruthlessness.”

Stephen Dalton

A 5 STAR REVIEW FROM LITERARY TITAN.

"Paradise Harbour by Alexander Semenyuk is a riveting noir thriller about a missing med school student. A private detective is hired and tasked with finding her. Her father is wealthy and influential and avails to the detective the resources he needs. It turns out there is a serial killer in Rhode Island, coupled with a few more unsavory suspects - the KKK, a sea god cult, a banker and a Madame who both double in prostitution. As he narrows down the search, the story takes a harrowing twist.

Paradise Harbour is a captivating thriller that takes readers on an unpredictable but deeply intriguing investigation.

I like the way the author uses songs to tell the stories of both the cult followers and their survivors. I also enjoyed the pacing of the novel. While the novel takes some wild turns, readers are given enough time to take in the details and appreciate the subtly in the story, characters, and scenes, all of this makes this mystery easy to follow, however complex it seems to get.

The story explores a variety of themes in creative ways that give this story surprising depth. Themes such as the occult, racism, gender-based violence, prostitution, gangs, psychopathy, immorality, and corruption all come together to uniquely describe this secretive town's traits and gives readers a relatable depiction of the most corrupt societies. I really enjoyed the characters in this novel. They were intriguing and well developed and fit within this dark and moody thriller in unique ways.

Paradise Harbour is an enthralling crime thriller that fans of noir novels will easily devour. With slick story telling and a compelling plot, this is a mesmerizing horror story that I highly recommend."

Literary Titan

Here is the link where you can leave your review or rating,

God bless!

https://www.amazon.com/Paradise-Harbour-Noir-Horror-Thriller-ebook/dp/B09JXP1BV6/ref=pd_aw_sim_p2?pd_rd_w=EuSNJ&content-id=amzn1.sym.18373eff-9ee5-446f-a2b3-b51c9962c6f5&pf_rd_p=18373eff-9ee5-446f-a2b3-b51c9962c6f5&pf_rd_r=MC4V9DAAJ3TSBPGY6MHY&pd_rd_wg=azck5&pd_rd_r=0e9fc54f-ff52-43d5-a175-e51be94866d5&pd_rd_i=B09JXP1BV6