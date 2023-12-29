Outrageous plastic bottle with pee on the beach

“It’s disgusting!”

“Repulsive!”

“What kind of sick bastard does this!?”

7 days earlier…

Cliff was staring up at the sun. He no longer paid attention to the burnt bright red skin on his body, the first day it was horrible, but now it was a mix of pain with numbness.

The birds circled up high. They weren’t the kind to eat a dead human body. Or were they?

He was slightly surprised at the calmness of these thoughts. Perhaps he has come to terms with his terrible fate.

He needed to pee, maybe for the last time. Cliff slowly raised his thin left arm. There were just a few drops of water left in the bottle. Cliff put them on his dried up cracked lips and used the bottle for the call of nature, then he lazily let it go into the ocean.

Oh no! He caught himself thinking that he could have drank that too! Oh well…Could he? Did he want to?

His stomach was eating itself. Cliff was surprised he lasted so many days in the first place. A small wooden boat, scorching sun.

So much water and beauty around, yet death wasn’t beautiful.

Cliff did not have much time left…

7 days later Cliff’s bottle washed up on the beach for everyone to observe it’s shinning yellow glory.

“Oh the fool who did this!”

“See son, people like that go to hell.”

“Destroying the ocean and having no thought of it!”

“Telling you, some rich prick at a yacht, drunk at a party.”

Just like that Cliff had died being a horrible villain without even knowing it. These were the final mentions of him on this earth.

Who would have thought…