Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Character Cognition's avatar
Character Cognition
Dec 29, 2023

This was a great way to illustrate assumptions and how we make them effortlessly.

When I'm driving and I see a 'maniac' far exceeding the speed limit, I always assume it's a bathroom emergency.

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Mary Roblyn's avatar
Mary Roblyn
Dec 30, 2023

Sometimes people don’t read the message in the bottle. Or they misinterpret it.

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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