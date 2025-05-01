Lighthouse

Lighthouse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kiran Blackwell's avatar
Kiran Blackwell
May 6, 2025

I can honestly say that if I had unlimited power, I would first use it to obtain unlimited wisdom to go along with it, so that I understood how to use that power. Put another way, I simply don't believe there is such a thing as "no consequences" because my very awareness of exercising such power would inevitably accrue to my consciousness. To avoid that consequence, I would have to be completely unaware, which would make having such power rather pointless.

With unlimited wisdom, I would surely understand why, exactly, people act as they do. I've long felt that if I could be in another person's mind, even the most despicable characters, I would see that their actions made perfect sense to them. And that means I would have great compassion for what they're going through and, as a result, try to help them rather than just exercising power to destroy them because I didn't like their behavior in the present. In that sense, I think that unlimited power and unlimited wisdom would bring unlimited compassion and love--as, indeed, is what God has for all of us.

Reply
Share
Jenni Madden's avatar
Jenni Madden
May 1, 2025

I think I'd like to live in the "now". I'm learning how to do that. When chatter fills my head and my emotions want to be recognized, I have to rein myself in. Is it easy for me? No. I'm just learning. Do I sleep better and wake up feeling less dread when I remind myself, between dreams to stay HERE? And during the day when my mind wanders toward worry, regrets, guilt; all in the past, I slap myself awake mentally and say, "Jenni, stay in the now." It helps.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Alexander Semenyuk and others
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alexander Semenyuk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture