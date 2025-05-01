Our true face

Hey friends and readers,

When an online profile with a fake photo and a fake name says terrible things to you, are they showing their true face?

What a good topic and subject for the modern world.

Fake personas, lies, trickery, deceit, betrayal…all of these things been around since the beginning for us, foolish humans. However, today it seems that this is all multiplied, spilling over everywhere. There is a terrible empowerment of this attitude that is pushed upon all societies.

And you wonder…how worse would it get if these people knew they could get away with anything.

Think about it, the main reason all of these people online say horrible things to each other is because they know there will be no consequences, or at least they think so, despite the fact that God knows all.

So, if someone who is calling you names online, making fun of you, is cruel to you, is given a chance to kill a person they don’t like, wouldn’t they take it?

The sad truth is that the answer is yes. Why are there so many rapes for instance? Because a lot of the time they believe they’ll get away with it, and perhaps because they know the system is not prolific and not harsh enough when it comes to punishment.

When someone can stay hidden, anonymous, it’s easier for the darkness to take over. It’s when people know/think that no one is watching their full persona comes out, or at least their other side which is often not visible when around others.

This doesn’t always have to do with total darkness. It can also stem from frustration for justice, a more rare thing. Perhaps they want to spread truth or information to help others, but they know someone might come after them, so they hide their true identity.

Someone may look at someone like Julien Assange and think “that’s what happens when you try to expose the truth about something dark.” Yet, they go for it, but stay anonymous. In that sense they are also revealing their true nature, which they can’t show publicly, but for a different, yet a common factor. They are trying to be an agent for the good, yet they hide also because of possible consequences they may face.

Haven’t you yourself sometimes had thoughts about evildoers and what you’d do to them if you had the power and no consequences?

So, what is your true face my dear reader?

If you were given unlimited power, what would you do?

Answer in the comment section!

Blessings.