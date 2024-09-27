Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Gwendolyn Copeland's avatar
Gwendolyn Copeland
Sep 27, 2024

Waking up this morning I began to read and as always taken aback by the depth of your writing. It is inspirational every time. Thank you

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Alison Bull's avatar
Alison Bull
Sep 27, 2024

Beautiful words, Merissa. Is all alright by you?

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