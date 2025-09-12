Only love can fix this

What is the love for your neighbor?

When you try and step into another person’s shoes, true understanding starts to happen and things can mend, and be fixed. You must view others as humans beings that you are not superior to.

They deserve love as much as you do.

They deserve success and to have dreams, as much as you do.

Their struggles, traditions, characteristics, all may be different from yours, but that doesn’t make you superior, that just means you have a different path.

In the end, each person wants their path to lead to more love.

Hate and anger only leads to destruction, every time. Who ever continues on this path won’t end well.

As anger and hate grows in any place/nation/community. The atmosphere becomes gloomy, the air is filled with it and it’ll press upon everyone. Collectively we will fall, unless collectively we begin to show kindness to one another.

To view each other as human beings.

Life is precious. How come so many of us treat the lives of others as if it’s garbage?

The way we dismiss their pains, struggles, tragedies.

Even in the way we go about the daily life. How we drive, shop, speak.

Are we showing respect to others?

If not, why?

It cannot be because they are different.

Humanity is one race under God.

Stop being a divider.

Make a decision today to change.

Become a unifier.