Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Hege Kristoffersen's avatar
Hege Kristoffersen
Sep 15, 2025Edited

Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that - Martin Luther King

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Deborah Demander's avatar
Deborah Demander
Sep 12, 2025

We have a choice in each moment to choose. Return to love ✨💕

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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