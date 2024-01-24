Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Deborah T. Hewitt's avatar
Deborah T. Hewitt
Jan 30, 2024

Wow! What a great idea! Huge congratulations to you! I will be checking this out and sharing with our pastor :)

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Winter & Dumas's avatar
Winter & Dumas
Jan 29, 2024

Congratulations!!

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