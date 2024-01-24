“Only His words” a top new release on Amazon!

Hey friends and readers!

Cool updated about this book.

First, let me explain what it is.

For a while I looked for a book that had ONLY Jesus’s sayings in it and couldn’t find one.

Why you say? “Context is most important”, you say.

Context is huge, yes, but when you read only Jesus’s words to yourself, you fully understand and feel that he spoke to ALL of us with each of these sayings, not just to pharisees, Peter, the masses, Pilate, etc.

Do we not often ask, what is the truth?

Do we not often rebel against self sacrifice, like Peter did?

So, as I couldn’t find one myself I decided to publish it!

Today it hit “Top new release”, this is wonderful news as the more we have on Christ’s the better.

Here is the link to the book;

https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B0CT1N66LT/ref=tmm_kin_swatch_0?ie=UTF8&qid=&sr=