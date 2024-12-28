Lighthouse

Lighthouse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brie-Anna Willey's avatar
Brie-Anna Willey
Dec 28, 2024

I also got a review copy! Yay!

Reply
Share
2 replies by Alexander Semenyuk and others
Finding Grace's avatar
Finding Grace
Dec 29, 2024

Thank you Alex. I have claimed my free copy, and look forward to reading it and posting a review. Congratulations! 🙏😊

Reply
Share
1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alexander Semenyuk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture