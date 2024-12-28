Only a week left to get “It Comes in the Dust” for free!

Hey friends and readers,

My new book with World Castle publishing will be officially released on January 6th, 2025. The early reviews have been great so far. There is still time left for you to claim your free ebook through the link I’ll provide.

I only ask that you leave a review on Goodreads or Amazon after.

Hope you enjoy!

https://booksprout.co/reviewer/review-copy/view/187177/it-comes-in-the-dust