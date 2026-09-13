Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Rashmika Mehra's avatar
Rashmika Mehra
Sep 16

Hi Alexander,

I came across Lighthouse and enjoyed the personal and thoughtful perspective you bring to your writing.

I also write and work in the fintech and crypto space, and I’d love to connect, subscribe to your work, and support each other as writers and creators.

Would you be open to staying connected and exploring a collaboration down the line?

Best, Ritika

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