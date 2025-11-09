Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Nevena Pascaleva's avatar
Nevena Pascaleva
Nov 20, 2025

What we have earned as material possessions we can lose in an instant. People say - I work for it, so it's mine - but they don't realize it's God who gives them health and astute mind so they can work. And that can be taken from them. God gives them the proper social and political circumstances for their business - and that, too, can be taken.

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Deborah T. Hewitt's avatar
Deborah T. Hewitt
Nov 14, 2025

Necessary and beautiful Mark. Thank you. ox

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