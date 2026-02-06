“I can’t believe my eyes anymore!” I exclaimed, when I learned that Adobe’s stock photo service sells Generative AI images styled after Ansel Adams. My father introduced me to the singular work of Ansel Adams when I was young. I’ve always admired his penetrating eye for contrast and composition. So now, what am I supposed to believe whenever I see a work that claims a spot in his vast portfolio? At least Adobe Stock branded the pieces for sale as “Ansel Adams-Style Landscape Photography.” (I won’t link to the work directly, nor name the “AIrtist,” but a thumbnail image appears below. However, the photo opening this column is the real deal.)

The Art World is, and will always be, besieged by human forgers trying to make a dime off of someone else’s talent. In fact, sophisticated AI art recognition software is a valuable tool for distinguishing forgeries from the genuine (which I find gleefully ironic). But for me, seeing that GenAI-forged image was at once impressive (since it really does emanate Adams) and depressing (since it really does emanate Adams). It was the clearest example I’ve seen yet of how my faith in what’s real can be rocked by the reality of GenAI.

Full disclosure: in my day job, I investigate academic research articles to differentiate the AI-produced from the authentic. It’s stunning to see the lengths to which some desperate researchers will go, in order to fake their results, so as to try and get a paper published in a trusted journal. I have complete faith that scientific forgeries will always be caught in the end — if not directly through investigation, then ultimately through the self-correcting nature of the scientific enterprise.

Not so, necessarily, with Art. Outside of an art auction, people tend to believe what they see, or want to. And GenAI plays into this. GenAI has the potential of diminishing Art’s subjective value in our culture, as its wielders guide it to crawl through and pilfer online museum portfolios, regurgitate artistic tropes, and dilute the true essence of Art by flooding the screens and minds of the unsuspecting with visual pabulum. I feel that this threat is worse than the faking of Science. At least scientific truths are anchored in our faith in the physical laws and mathematics of the universe, and thus are more immune to fabrication in the long run.

My line of work, and then my learning of the Ansel Adams GenAI forgery, got me to thinking perhaps too much about other areas where AI might be useful to those who would manipulate our impressions of reality. And I’m not talking about “fake news” and “misinformation” (whatever they are). The astute connoisseur might faithfully distinguish a fake Ansel Adams or Monet or Renoir without computer assistance. But what is truly real in literature if a long-lost Flannery O’Connor manuscript “surfaces in a Savannah attic,” or if a Biblical-era text “emerges from an ancient cave in the Middle East”?

When mischievous minds seeking influence start manipulating our belief systems by forging deceptive visual GenAI realities, will we be able to distinguish Truth anymore? Is this even a serious risk? Imagine for a moment. With a significant proportion of the Earth’s population accepting of the notion of the Second Coming of Jesus Christ, how destructive would it be for billions to be beguiled by just the right set of confected miracles and revelations, amalgamated from a large language model and promulgated to billions of smart devices, all for the world to see? Swaying the masses is something evil leaders have done for millennia. Today, the tools at their disposal are even more daunting. One might even be right in your pocket.

Jesus Christ himself cautioned us on the topic of false messiahs:

“If anyone says to you then, ‘Look, here is the Messiah!’ or ‘There he is!’ do not believe it. False messiahs and false prophets will arise, and they will perform signs and wonders so great as to deceive, if that were possible, even the elect. Behold, I have told it to you beforehand.” Matthew 42:23-25

Jesus has warned us. And new religious and cultural “realities” appear frequently enough, conceived by false and destructive messiahs, from the modest Jim Jones and David Koresh, to Hitler, Stalin and Mao. Am I overreacting for wondering whether an AI-inspired false messiah could fake the Second Coming and ensnare a vast swath of humanity? We’re told what The End of Times might resemble in Sacred Scripture, but the interpretations of such passages are diverse and inconsistent. We really have absolutely no idea what the Second Coming will look like. Until we meet Him.

I’m not a theologian, just a simple man of Science and Faith who loves Art and has concerns about AI. Perhaps I’m being a bit naïve despite my three-score-plus-two. But just how much does some doctrine need to be nudged in order to bring chaotic disorder to Faith, especially for the misguided? Persuasive yet scandalous movements that dissolve the boundaries of orthodoxy might persuade even more religious away from the One True God and His Church. Might the imperfectly faithful — as are we all, fellow sinners! — be so deceived by simulacra and nudged toward a less-desirable Eternity?

I claim no answers in this space. I only spout questions as I wonder whether I’m seriously falling for the “AI is Evil” meme.

Originally published on Pomalom’s Ponderings .

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