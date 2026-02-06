Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Nevena Pascaleva's avatar
Nevena Pascaleva
Feb 9

I wonder if some people don't already discuss God and faith issues with AI. Since many use it as a psychologist. Just wondering.

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Alexander Semenyuk's avatar
Alexander Semenyuk
Feb 6

Very interesting!

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