Ode to Benevolence
An ode to well meaning...
We write in streams of cleverness singing brooks of tenderness serving words in soul food hues our core playing out the blues and what of all the human world God’s hopeful made of icy-pearls? our mouths so ea-si-ly do mock descending from His Kingdom flock Oh judgement day is at our door as moonlight strikes the grimy floor of stories we have not yet told in-e-qui-ties are less than bold Minuscules of information sprinkled over this fine nation Who is good and who is bad shout the keyboard comrades Let mortal tongues awake Let all that breathe partake! Fill my soul as heart’s lament teach me the art of Love's ascent as I sing an ode to benevolence...
As artists we are at God’s mercy, His begging, to create a world we can all live in. To build up, not tear down. To encourage, not discourage. Stand up not stand on. To treasure our uniqueness and value our individual stories. To see past skin color, disability, religious preference/freedom and the courage/freedom of political choice. To achieve thought-provoking expression without condemnation of our fellow man.
To prevail to a higher calling.
Trust in the process.
Aim at heaven and you will get earth thrown in. Aim at earth and you get neither — C. S. Lewis
My poem came as a result of this piece on my classical station. You can play it while you read :)
For more odes search “odes” at Deborah T. Hewitt
Love it! ✝️
Matthew 7:1-2 comes to my mind when I read uour lovely poem Deborah. 🤗💜✨🙏
“Do not judge, or you too will be judged. For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you“