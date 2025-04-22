We write in streams of cleverness singing brooks of tenderness serving words in soul food hues our core playing out the blues and what of all the human world

made of icy-pearls? our mouths so ea-si-ly do mock descending from His Kingdom flock Oh judgement day is at our door as moonlight strikes the grimy floor of stories we have not yet told

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are less than bold Minuscules of information sprinkled over this fine nation Who is good and who is bad shout the keyboard comrades

Fill my soul as heart’s lament teach me the art of Love's ascent as I sing an ode to benevolence...