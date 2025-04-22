Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Alexander Semenyuk's avatar
Alexander Semenyuk
Apr 22, 2025

Love it! ✝️

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3 replies by Alexander Semenyuk and others
Charlotte Pendragon's avatar
Charlotte Pendragon
Apr 28, 2025

Matthew 7:1-2 comes to my mind when I read uour lovely poem Deborah. 🤗💜✨🙏

“Do not judge, or you too will be judged. For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you“

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