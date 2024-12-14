Notice what you notice, because that’s what you’ll create

Hey friends and readers,

What is your current mood? Sit back for a minute and pay attention to how you are feeling and to your body language.

What thoughts are circling inside your head?

Are you noticing a tiny scratch on the side of your table and getting upset about it, or are you noticing how lovely your cup is?

This may sound so simple, but this goes so deep within us. It’s life-changing.

If you constantly tell someone “red car” while they are driving, they’ll start noticing red cars more.

This is how you yourself can also help your mind, or ruin it.

If you constantly train your mind to notice the negative, that’s what you’ll start seeing the most and it’ll begin to feel like that’s all around you. You’ll forget the blessings. The beauty…

Sometimes we go through very hard times in life and it’s difficult to see positives. Yet, you must try to draw upon anything around you, the smallest things, any positive activity.

Think for a moment as you sit at home and eat something, drink coffee, use the internet, with a blogging account…

There are BILLIONS of people out there who can’t even dream about that because their dream at this very moment is about not starving to death. Many children too.

You know, sometimes I watch documentaries and films about these people and I often see them with big smiles. Often praying, and doing anything they can to survive and they seem to have a lot of gratitude toward life.

That’s amazing.

No matter what pressure we have that is falling upon us, we must have the courage to look for the positive, or to make good changes. Also, have no anxiety about things you cannot change, things that are out of your control. Get your mind away from those and see the things that are good around you, because it’s a lot.

Are the birds singing?

Can you see the sky?

Are your hands working?

Do your eyes work?

Can you walk?

Do you have money for a meal today?

Are you sleeping in a quiet place at night?

These are HUGE blessings…

Sometimes we just don’t know just how good some of these things are until we lose one.

When I broke my hand it was a good reality check. Just to see what a big blessing it is to have two hands.

So, honestly, let's try our best to notice what we notice. To phrase thoughts in our mind in a grateful way.

Blessings.

Enjoy this beautiful music, it can a great addition to help you relax and meditate.