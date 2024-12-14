Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Jennifer Rust's avatar
Jennifer Rust
Dec 19, 2024

So needed to read this now.

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Jo Lein's avatar
Jo Lein
Dec 17, 2024

I still hate that scratch on the table. 😂 but your points are well received and appreciated.

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
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