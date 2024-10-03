“Nothing I do is good enough.”

Hey friends and readers,

A very common theme and feeling in today’s society is one of being “not good enough”. No matter the level of effort, you still end up with that feeling.

There are several reasons for this, but they all connect to the conditioning of our mind. Either by parents, friends, teachers, or society. Perhaps all of the above. There is a huge stream of fake information out there. We see fake lives on social media and the news, we feel like others do less, but have so much more, however, we are not seeing the real picture.

This conditioning may have started all the way in the early childhood and followed you.

Rewiring your mind is not easy, but surely possible. Even if you think you are a perfections that has too much ambition, you can do this. It doesn’t mean you lose ambition, or don’t strive to do your best, but it means that you see that there is a meaning in the effort and that the focus is on being God’s servant first.

It is in being grateful and glad for little things and for the effort you put in. The effort means a lot.

God doesn’t care how much money you have, or how fancy your things are, or if you are famous. God cares if you are trying to be your best.

Improving, helping others, growing in love and kindness, cultivating meaningful relationships, these are the things that matter. When you die you can’t take your material “achievements” with you, but what you do take is the feelings you had going through various stages of your life.

If you worked hard to do something and it didn’t work out, there are two ways to look at it. One, is to be down and sad. Second way is to acknowledge your effort and have joy in the fact that God gave you the strength to try.

We change to:

“I celebrate my efforts and all my achievements.”

Blessings.

XXXXX

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