Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Victoria Rader's avatar
Victoria Rader
Oct 4, 2024

❤️❤️❤️

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Martin
Oct 3, 2024

This inadequate feeling is perhaps a symptom of the foolish pride woke based idea that "you can be anything you set your mind to" that has taken the "American Dream" to the ridiculous extreme of people thinking they are the other sex or even a dog or cat, or queer or sexually perverted in some way.

The reality, as revealed in scripture, and is what use to be called common sense, is that we can't do anything, but we can love God and others, and trust in God to provide for us, and, as the Tenth Commandment states, that we should not covet what we can't have.

There are limits to our abilities and the first thing any rational person comes to understand is that we should work within these limits, and the Law of God shows what those limits are, for the Law is for our good:

* For the commandment is a lamp; and the law is light; and reproofs of instruction are the way of life; (Prov 6:23)

* Your Word is a lamp to my feet, and a light to my path. (Psalms 119:105)

* To the Law and to the testimony! If they do not speak according to this Word, it is because no light is in them. (Isa 8:20)

Live within the Law of God and you will be fulfilled and happy, and grow in wisdom and understanding in the sight of God and man:

My son, forget not my law; but let thine heart keep my commandments: For length of days, and long life, and peace, shall they add to thee. Let not mercy and truth forsake thee: bind them about thy neck; write them upon the table of thine heart: So shalt thou find favour and good understanding in the sight of God and man.

(Pro 3:1-4)

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