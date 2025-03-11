Lighthouse

Lighthouse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brie-Anna Willey's avatar
Brie-Anna Willey
Mar 11, 2025Edited

I love this decision and support you. Social media can definitely be very draining. I have pretty good boundaries with it as I find some of it essential to running my businesses but I've been thinking about how to set even better boundaries with it.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
Nevena Pascaleva's avatar
Nevena Pascaleva
Mar 11, 2025

That's a good decision, Alex.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alexander Semenyuk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture