No more social media, just blogging

Hey friends and readers,

A few years back I quit most social media, such as Twitter and Insta, in past few weeks I decided to stop using all of it completely, including Notes section on Substack.

Social media is very draining and at the end of the day, mostly meaningless. Once you quit you’ll feel more freedom. Not just physical, but mental. Just cutting down is not enough. It’s too easy to get absorbed even if you use one or two. Anyway.

So, first things first. If you want to reach me, please comment on the blog, or send me an email. Also, if you’re interested about updates about my life, I’ll be posting articles once in a while on here.

As I focus more on blogging, I will have more time for family, nature, and writing.

My current project is a new book of poetry. In this one I take on a completely different style, painting a picture in the readers mind that should be unique to each person. So far I have 25 new poems.

Next update. On March 28th my new book, “Dark Aurora”, officially comes out. That’s when physical copies will be available.

I don’t have a date for the next book under contract, “The Illuminated”, but I’m guessing later this year or start of 2026.

Other things I’m doing.

Spending quality time with family, working, reading, running, training almost every day, visiting churches, walking my dog on the trails, teaching my son, drinking too much coffee and tea.

On a more tougher note. I’ve been dealing with a lot of stress concerning my home country of Ukraine and several other issues brought on by current political climate, however, everything passes, every dark night has a morning at the end. So there is hope, always.

If you can contribute to orphan foundations in Ukraine, it’s a great cause.

Finally, I plan to create another anthology with many writers, so “Beyond Stories 2”, is something I’m looking at for late Spring or Summer. If you’re reading this and are interested, email me, it’ll have its own separate article as well.

Blessings.