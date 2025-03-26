Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Steve Boronski's avatar
Steve Boronski
Mar 27, 2025

To quote Dennis Prager “There comes a time in your life when your future is your past”

I think you need to be at retirement age to really understand it.

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