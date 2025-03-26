Who am I for God to use me?

I'm a woman with a past filled with things that are too shameful, too sinful, and too far from God’s will but God saw me in my brokenness and called me. The call came at a crossroads when I was struggling to decide which way to go. Feeling lost and alone, I felt a subtle voice deep within me, obviously not my own and unmistakably divine, guiding me towards a higher purpose.

For months, I ignored the call, telling myself it was just my imagination and that there were much better people that God could use, but it wouldn’t go away. It kept getting stronger and more insistent. The call kept knocking on the door of my heart until I answered it but then doubts and fears would creep in testing my faith and sanity.

Who am I that God would see me?

Deep down, I knew there was something bigger at work and it was calling and asking me to follow a path. Despite my fears, doubts, and feelings of unworthiness, I pursued this calling, which led me to pack my bags and move from where I was.

It was a hard thing to leave my old life, but then I remembered my life had previously been shaped by divine intervention.

It was at the University that I had the unexpected opportunity to enter a lottery for a chance to become a citizen of the United States. I won effortlessly and my life was changed. After a few months of processing, I packed my bags and was on a plane for the first time at age 20 to one of the most powerful nations in the world.

Exactly ten years later, I was being led back home and with trust, I went on the journey, spending intimate times with the Spirit of God. As I got to know God’s heart toward me, I realized I was divinely guided and protected. I could observe pesky thoughts that said I was not good enough as clouds in the sky and focus on doing the work I was called to do.

As I stepped into my purpose and began the work assigned to me, I learned that many feel unworthy of their calling because of their past but the divine plan of our lives goes beyond who we think we are and what we think we can do. We are not judged based on our looks or past mistakes but on our hearts in the present and our potential to grow and serve.

I am here to tell you that no matter how your past makes you feel, if you sense a higher calling, it’s real because many are called.

You are worthy. No matter what mistakes you have made or what you have been through, your value is not diminished.

Your perceived unworthiness makes you worthy.

I look back on my life and see a series of missteps and mistakes yet, it is precisely in these moments that I see how much I’ve grown.

While my past contains chapters I wish to rewrite, I can see now that those very chapters make my life interesting. The mistakes I made, the lessons I learned, and the challenges I overcame have sculpted my character.

It wasn't easy and it took some time to get over my feelings of unworthiness, but I learned to see the past as a roadmap that showcases my journey of growth, resilience, and self-discovery.

As I reflect on those turbulent years, I can see that I’ve emerged stronger and more self-aware. Each mistake, misstep, and moment of regret has played a role in shaping the person writing this to you today. I found clarity about who I am and set priorities to help me make the most of the time I have, focusing on what matters. All that truly matters is that God sees me. He sees me as worthy and so that’s what I am.

I am worthy.

The words “I am worthy” hold the power to shift your entire reality.

When you know deep within your spirit that you are worthy, you unlock doors to purpose, love, and all of the abundance that the Universe has to offer. God responds to your belief in yourself and aligns you with the life that you came here to live.

Each of us carries the weight of our past, burdened by regrets, missed opportunities, and actions that we wish we never took and could take back but our past mistakes do not define us. It is just a part of our story, not the whole story.

Your past experiences, both positive and negative, have served as nourishment for your personal growth, and in your brokenness, God’s light could shine through you.

God has qualified you so do not disqualify yourself.

Step out of fear and doubt and quit the negative self-talk. Your past happened for a time such as this. It all happened for this purpose. By allowing God to change your perspective and address your insecurities, you can choose to step into what once seemed impossible.

At the crossroads of your calling, believe what God says about you.

You are worthy in the eyes of God.

Don’t underestimate the work that you have done for yourself. Recognize how far you’ve come. Shift your focus from your feeling of unworthiness to that of gratitude. God has called you after all and that is something to be grateful for.

Release the habit of comparison. You are on your own unique journey going at your own pace. Trust that God makes no mistakes who He chooses and that you are exactly where you need to be.

You deserve to live a life full of joy and purpose. Don’t let feelings of unworthiness hold you back. Recognize your value, and know that you are loved just as you are.

Take a moment each day to repeat this affirmation: “I Am Worthy.” The more you affirm and believe, the more it sinks into your subconscious mind and your reality will begin to reflect your worth.

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Exciting news!

The second book in the “I Am” Trilogy, titled I Am Who I Am, is now available to order!

As the book launches, I want to offer you the first book in the series, Who Am I? free. For today and tomorrow, you can download the ebook free on Amazon!

This is a wonderful opportunity for those who may not have had a chance to read it yet.

Who Am I? explores the journey of overcoming doubts and feelings of unworthiness. It reminds us that our brokenness doesn’t disqualify us and that it is our feelings of unworthiness that make us worthy to be called, chosen, and used by God.