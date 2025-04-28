Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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AKcidentalwriter's avatar
AKcidentalwriter
Apr 28, 2025

Praise the lord. Being on screen is not a real life. The Digerati has convinced people that it is. however, it is a dimmer of life. Oh well.

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Judy Allen's avatar
Judy Allen
Apr 28, 2025

Amen!

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