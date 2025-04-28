No algorithm for real life, enjoy while you can

Hey friends and readers,

Have we truly realized yet that we live only once, and that one life is really short?

How much real life experience are we getting versus a virtual one?

Do our eyes feast upon the screen and scroll more often than our loved ones?

Get out there while you can. Touch the trees, grass, and leafs. Smell the flowers, visit that beautiful shrine you’ve seen in photos, get coffee from a place you’ve read about.

EXPERIENCE life.

Be a participant in life, not just an observer.

A distant observer at that, with a foggy view.

Media and algorithms…we are often caught up in so much emotion while on the screen, not realizing that it’s so much different from the real world.

Get out there. Put away the screen, see for yourself. Feel it.

There is no algorithm for real experience. For what is true love and friendship?

When you are on your deathbed you won’t be worried anymore about “likes” on a post, or political “comments”. You won’t be worried about “followers.”

Hopefully you won’t be worried at all, because you’ll choose to truly live. To love, to be kind, to laugh, to cry, to hug, to kiss, to touch, to smell, to taste, to see.

Blessings.