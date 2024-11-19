Hey friends and readers,

I’d like to share the whole novella “Nightmare town by the sea” with you, if you could be so kind as to review it upon finishing through the amazon link in the bottom, I’d greatly appreciate it.

Nightmare town by the sea

By Alexander Semenyuk

“Who are you?”

…asked the sea as the wild wind of the past lifted its waves and reached towards the moon.

“Who are you?”

The whisper…

The moon was brighter than usual on that peculiar night, as he lay upon the sand, half-conscious. His mind was scrambled, confused.

There was a little town by the sea. A town cut off from the whole world. It had its own traditions, a special way of life, hard for outsiders, for it also had its unique nightmares as well.

Which he soon would find out.

Chapter 1

The Lighthouse Keeper

I slowly opened my eyes and sat up. The water of the sea gently caressed the dark shore, illuminated by the pale blue moon. As I sat I could only stare. I felt paralyzed. I did not know who I was, yet this shore seemed familiar, like from a distant dream, a foggy memory that I couldn’t bring up.

Lights of the celestial carpet played tricks with the waves. How darkness changes things. I felt tears well up in my eyes and then I exhaled, and sucked in the air right after. I felt as though I were breathing for the first time, as I continued to greedily suck in the air.

Was I not breathing before? I did not understand it. My mind was in a fog. I looked at my hands and moved each finger, one after another. My body…

Could I stand? I tried and barely succeeded. My legs were wobbly, shaky, and they looked thin. Were they supposed to look that way?

I slowly turned away from the water and saw a dark stony path leading upwards. As my eyes followed it I saw a tall narrow structure on too of the hill with a rotating light.

A lighthouse.

“Oh my God…”

The memory was right behind the closed door. I was pushing it, producing creaking sounds, but it wouldn’t come out. I raised my hand up towards the lighthouse.

“I know something…”

It was so familiar that it was painful not being able to remember. Dragging my feet I began to walk up the stony steps. Each time the wind gusted I moved to the side.

As I got closer to the top a curious picture began to form before my eyes. It was a small town full of lights. It seemed that each home had lights lit inside and torches on the outside. There was much chatter carried to me by the wind and I could see movement. Shouldn’t at least some of the inhabitants be sleeping? Perhaps it was a special night, some sort of celebration.

“Hey! Are you from the East town? What are you doing here?”

I turned to my left. On the porch of the little home attached to the lighthouse stood a middle-aged man with a beard which I could see was graying, thanks to the lamp hung on the wall right next to him.

“Excuse me, I don’t know what you mean, sir…Uhh…”

I shook my head and walked towards him, almost tripping. My strength had almost deserted me.

“Hey, are you okay? Where are you from?” The man grabbed a short wooden chair and brought it over. I dropped into it like a sack of rocks and hung my head.

“I don’t know.”

“What do you mean? You don’t know where you’re from?”

I raised my head and saw his face which was changing from an expression of irritation to astonishment. He had tired eyes, a wrinkled forehead, and his cheeks sank in slightly.

“Yes. I don’t remember.”

“Shoot. What’s your name?”

I was simply staring at him, feeling embarrassment fill my body. I took a deep breath and shook my head. He clearly noticed my desperate attitude and look.

“Listen, come on in. We have room, we have good vegetable soup with potatoes.” He helped me get up and then offered his shoulder to lean on as he took me inside of his small house.

The place was mostly constructed of light wood and had a very familiar smell.

“Honey,” I said, almost automatically.

“Yes, beeswax candles; we make them here, give to other residents.”

He helped me into a chair by the window which overlooked the sea. A door to one of the rooms creaked open and a young girl appeared. She was tall like her father, with similar eyes. Her long dark hair fell around her slim shoulders. She looked a bit startled, but calm.

“Hello, and where do you come from?”

“He lost much of his memory, but he remembers honey. Why don’t you pour him a bowl of our soup and then give him a taste of honey tea.”

“Sure, Dad.” She looked at me again. “What is your name?”

I shook my head. The lighthouse keeper sighed.

“I am Caj, this here is my daughter, Agda. Why don’t we call you Dag for the time being. Is that okay?”

I tried to smile. “Sure, that’s a simple, good name. It’s nice to meet you all; I appreciate your kindness…Um…isn’t it late? Why is everyone up? Shouldn’t people be sleeping late at night? Is it a celebration?”

Caj looked at his daughter with worry. “You have a lot to learn, Dag.” He sat down in a chair next to me and leaned in closer. “People in this town live during the night. At least in the West town. East town…is different, but to really understand, tomorrow morning, before the sun comes up, you’ll come with us to the church, and then once you see for yourself, we will tell you more.”

Surely this was not normal. “See what?”

Caj shook his head. “Just eat, rest, you must see. Only seeing will help you understand all else.” He got up and went over to take the bowl of soup from Agda.

“Thank you, my sweet girl. Will you make me the tea as well?”

“Of course, Dad.”

He placed the bowl of soup on a table in front of me. It smelled amazing and tasted great too. Suddenly hungry, I wolfed it down. Caj smiled, watching me eat.

“I am very fortunate to have a daughter like Agda. Since her mother died, she has been so helpful with cooking and candle making. In this town each person has his or her own task.”

I nodded, too exhausted to ask more questions. I was feeling too anxious about what he had told me earlier. I couldn’t wait for morning. It was so confusing.

Once I finished the soup and tea, Caj brought me a blanket. “Watch the sea waves and the moon, and rest. In the morning you will learn much, Dag.”

Chapter 2

The Priest

The night dragged on. The sea did enchant me, but I couldn’t sleep. I stood up and walked over to the window at the other end of the room where I could see the lighthouse. Agda sat in the corner, knitting. I nodded.

“Is your father up there now?”

Her needles stopped clicking, and she looked up at me. “He went up to check if all is in order with the light.”

I peered out the window, trying to see Caj. “Do many ships come this way? Visitors?”

“You are the first in the last two years,” she said, smiling a little wistfully.

“Oh. May I go outside? My legs are feeling a bit better.”

“Of course, just be careful.”

I nodded and slowly made my way out the door. I was curious to enter the lighthouse and though I wasn’t sure if I were allowed, I made my way to the red wooden door and pushed it open. There was a black metal spiral staircase leading upward. Holding on to the rails, I took it one step at a time. Eventually I made it to the first platform where there were windows on each side.

That was far enough for tonight. I was fairly high up, and so I sat on a small metal bench in front of one of the windows. At first I wasn’t sure about the contrast I was seeing through the two windows. The town where I was, West, I supposed, was bright with lights, but East, right across the bridge over the water, was completely dark.

“Yes. The East town sleeps, while we are awake.”

I heard Caj from up above.

His face appeared in the spiral staircase. “You really should be resting, but you are a curious young man.”

“I’m sorry, Caj…I…”

The older man smiled at me. “It’s okay, let me help you down. Just wait a few more hours. You’ll know more soon.”

Once at the house, I was seated in the same chair and given more soup and a blanket. Caj pointed at a large wooden clock in the corner.

“At five it’ll ring its bell, as it does in all the houses, and we must make our way to the church with haste. Stretch out your legs, and when we go you can lean on us and we will help you walk faster. It’s about half a mile to the church. Our West town is just about two miles wide and two miles long.” He smiled sheepishly. “It’s a square, I suppose. Some live farther out than we do, from the church I mean, and they must leave even earlier.”

I was confused and inhaled deeply, but I did as he asked and remained patient.

The dark water moved slowly and the sea was so inviting. My eyes began to lose their focus as I was drifting off, leaning on the windowsill.

“Rayilegrh arhguhiraia guirha.”

A strange voice was coming from the sea. I looked around and realized that the cozy home and the lighthouse were gone. The sun was rising. A white circle started forming upon the water, spinning. I could hear a strange language coming from each circle in a deep voice. Terror came over me as long grey arms, with extremely long fingers, emerged from the circles. I couldn’t move. They were coming for me!

“Come on, Dag! Dag!” I was being shaken and a familiar voice was trying to rouse me.

Suddenly I opened my eyes and saw Caj standing over me.

“Ah, that must have been a bad nightmare. Come on, Dag, it’s time to go, before the sun comes up.”

Agda had a large backpack on her shoulders, and Caj grabbed another. They helped me get up.

“Once you’re strong we will help you pack your own, but all in due time. Let’s go.”

They walked with haste and despite almost being carried, I could barely keep up, desperately trying to move my feet. There were other people joining us on the road. Nearly everyone looked at me oddly, some even doing a double-take. To say I was feeling out of place would be the greatest understatement, but then again…where did I belong?

We turned a corner and then I saw the large church up ahead upon higher ground. It looked more like a cathedral, very tall, with two brick towers and a circular dome. The doors were large, tall and probably yellow, although I couldn’t be sure yet, due to the lack of light.

“Come on, let’s hurry.”

People began forming a line and a tall middle-aged blond man with a short beard opened the door, letting everyone in. He wore a black shirt and black pants, and around his neck hung a small silver cross. I could see some white beads hanging from his left hand. This was certainly the priest.

He noticed me in the line, between Caj and Agda. With a smile he gently nodded and then continued to greet each person that went in. When we reached him, just before entering he placed his hand on my shoulder.

“Welcome, friend, it’s a blessing to see a new face.”

On the inside the cathedral had incredibly tall ceilings, just as I imagined, and long glass windows. There were dozens of candles lit along the walls and a pleasant smell filled the air. The next thing that stood out to me was that there were only a few long benches along the walls, and the rest of the floor was open. It didn’t stay that way long as people began placing pillows and blankets upon it. Caj sat me down by one of the windows. The door shut and a young man dressed like the priest made sure it was secured. Agda was setting up her blankets and pillows on the floor. The priest waved at Caj and indicated something with his hands, Caj turned to me.

“He will make sure everyone is here and then he will come over to speak with you, and we will take you to his room.”

“What’s his name? Who is the young one?”

“Father Charis. He is our priest and leader. Idun is his assistant.”

I nodded, as Idun leaned on one of the white columns, watching me. There was something sinister about him.

Caj spoke quietly. “Don’t mind Idun; he is a strange young man. He lives here in the church. He refuses to live in the parish house with Father Charis. He has a speech issue as well, so he rarely speaks, but he helps a lot.”

“Hmm, okay.” I looked at Idun and he stared back at me. A prickle of fear crept down my spine.

My legs were hurting and I lay on the bench. I looked up I saw the first rays of the sun starting to come in through the thick glass of the window.

Caj placed a small blanket under my head and smiled. I supposed I was very fortunate to have been found by such a man.

Suddenly a piercing scream, made by some sort of a beast, made me sit up as if I had no pain at all. My blood was pumping and my heart was beating like a drum before battle. I looked around and saw that everyone else kept going about their business. What? Had they not heard that?!

“Yes, we are used to it, Dag.” It was Agda speaking to me from her makeshift bed by one of the pillars. Caj nodded as he was still sitting near me.

“Watch outside, Dag.”

Reluctantly, I turned my head toward the glass. Caj had told me I could only understand once I saw…

And I saw.

The moment I put my hands on the window and looked out I saw them. Dozens of them.

My body froze in terror…absolute terror. They were on the streets, on top of windows, near the statues.

The weird beige-colored creatures were tall and thin. They had long legs and four very long arms with sharp nails, almost like thick silver needles. Their heads and faces resembled a blend of human and fish. Each time they screamed many rows of shark-like teeth were exposed in their hideous mouth.

I shook my head. How had I gotten here?

I closed my eyes, then looked down at my hands in my lap. Suddenly I felt that I had experienced this horror before, but where?

“Dag?”

I looked up, Father Charis was standing over me.

“Please follow me.”

“He needs some help.” Caj helped me to stand and Father Charis joined him in getting me into his room on one side of the altar. They put me into a nice soft chair and Father Charis sat across a small wooden table.

“So, Caj told me your name is Dag?”

“I actually don’t know, but we decided on that. I can’t remember my past, although I remember most words, and the names of things around me. Most of my memories feel like they are in a fog.”

“A fog? Interesting…I wonder…Anyhow. I must explain about our life here to you.”

“Yes, please do.”

The priest took a deep breath. “This was once a single town, but it is split into two towns now, the West and the East. We are isolated from the world here. And no one is able to get out; we are just too far away from everything. Traveling by boat has become too dangerous as well. Creatures attack them once there is light and it’s impossible to know how far they’d go or swim after us.

“The last person who is believed to have gotten away was Caj’s grandfather, Einar, but many don’t think he actually did. You can ask Caj about the details. Anyway, the East can sleep at night and live outside during the day because they agreed to give the creatures a yearly human sacrifice and to worship them. Not only do the creatures not attack them, they give them some of their blood, which makes people in the East live longer.” Father Charis shook his head sadly. “It’s a travesty. Even their features are starting to look more fish-like. They sold their souls, Dag.

“We will never worship these demons,” he said, looking at me intently. “We worship God, our only God, and we are those who would never betray and kill others to have more comfort. So as you saw, the creatures come out during the sunlight. They are energized by the light; it gives them strength. It’s very strange. We cannot understand the secrets of this place. As I told you, Einar was the last one who claimed he knew something, but it was before my time, before anyone’s time who is still alive.”

He paused and watched me with grave green eyes that seemed somewhat distant, as if he were imagining something.

I ventured a comment. “So…you’ll live like this forever?”

“Yes, if we must,” he said, sighing. He folded his hands on the desk.

I couldn’t believe this bizarre story. “Have these monsters caught anyone recently?”

“Last year one person died. This year so far, no one. We have created a strong community of believers. Strong willed. Of course, birthing children and raising them is hard, so it’s rare. And also imagine trying to take care of all the gardening preparation only at night, but we manage. We also grow many sunflowers here; the seeds and the oil are a great asset. Honey too.”

I was silent. What else could I say? Was I to live here forever? Who was I, anyway? Did I have a family waiting somewhere for me?

“I know this must be very strange and frightening for you, especially with your memory loss.” The priest spread his hands. “But look at it this way. You have forgotten everything and you’ll start over here, fresh. Not the ideal place, but God is interesting that way. We all have a path, with final goals, destinations, achievements. In truth, at the end, those who do not trust in God have their life filled with disappointment, but for those for whom faith and good deeds are enough?” He looked at me intently. “They are happy, no matter where they live or what happens, because love is their priority. For God and for others.” He smiled at me, kindly.

Father Charis stood up and walked over to the small window. He could certainly see some of those monsters outside. Yet, he smiled and looked at me again. “I do well to remember that God’s plans for me are more important than my dreams.”

And with that he offered for me to stay in his room, but I said I’d stay with Caj and Agda in the church. Father Charis informed me that at four in the afternoon he always gives a sermon and communion, and then around six the sun sets and everyone gets to work. He got me a pillow and a blanket. Caj, who patiently waited outside the door, helped me back to our spot.

Caj helped me lie down on the bench with the priest’s pillow and covered me with the blanket. “Rest as much as you can,” he said, looking thoughtful.

“You know, memories are funny,” Caj said. “As we create new memories, they slowly crowd out most of the old ones. Suddenly you no longer remember all of the good times you’ve had with someone and if you are not creating new good memories with them…well, you start feeling weaker, more alone.” He smiled ruefully. “It’s not fair. We all have our own issues with memories I suppose. God bless our sleep.”

With that he lay down, and I proceeded to turn my face towards the wall and close my eyes, but I had no idea how I could sleep with those screams outside, going on and on.

Somehow, I did fall asleep, due to my great mental and physical fatigue. This was not to say that I was getting rest, for in this nightmarish town by the sea even my dreams seemed to come after me.

I was standing, looking into a dark cave, and behind me I could hear the screams of the creatures getting closer and closer. I had to go inside of the dark cave to be safe. But how could I know it was safe?

I stepped inside and darkness swallowed me. I was floating in the air, surrounded by the past, present and future. Yet, I couldn’t make out any of the images, they were all hidden in a fog.

I knew who I was, and at the same time I had no idea. But isn’t that everybody, at the end of the day, regardless of memories?

The longer I stayed in there the more I wanted to leave and take a chance with the creatures.

My head began to shake. Was I getting sick?

I opened my eyes and realized Agda was shaking my shoulder. “Father Charis will start the sermon soon. He promised to read us an old one he saved.”

I sat up and saw that everyone else was standing. All of the makeshift beds were cleared. We joined them. Despite the pain in my legs I was determined to show respect. Father Charis was walking up towards the altar carrying a slim white book.

“His collection of sermons,” whispered Agda. I welcomed her explanations greatly and nodded with a smile.

Father Charis took the altar and said a short prayer. Then he continued by announcing that he would read a sermon by John Chrysostom, a saint of old times.

It was a long sermon and I was having some difficulty keeping track and paying attention, but one part stood out to me, perhaps because it partially spoke of memories and the body.

“For no one lays aside the body without feeling, God, as I said before, having suitably ordained this, that violent deaths might not be many. For if, as things are, the devil has been able to affect this, and has led ten thousand to precipices and pits; had not the soul felt such a desire for the body, the many would have rushed to this under any common discouragement. Then, whether you will not, is the expression of one signifying natural feeling.

“But how after having said, ‘When you were young,’ does He again say, ‘When you are old?’ For this is the expression of one declaring that He was not then young; (nor was he; nor yet old, but a man of middle age.) Wherefore then did He recall to His memory His former life? Signifying that this is the nature of what belongs to Him. In things of this life the young man is useful, the old useless; but in Mine, He says, not so; but when old age has come on, then is excellence brighter, then is manliness more illustrious, being nothing hindered by the time of life. This He said not to terrify, but to rouse Him; for He knew his love, and that He long had yearned for this blessing.”

Father Charis continued long after and when he finally said “Amen,” I almost collapsed, however Agda and Caj propped me up.

“Well done, getting through it all, you are strong willed. Your legs must be exhausted,” said Caj as they took me back to the bench while everyone else lined up to receive communion bread and water.

The church was now lit with candles as Idun had gone around during the sermon lighting them. Outside the dark was moving in and this was welcomed by everyone. Each person took communion, then proceeded to gather his or her belongings and waited by the door, until full darkness.

After the last person had taken the communion, Father Charis walked over to me with a piece of bread and water that was a light red in color.

“We have no wine, nor grapes, but we grow strawberries. Do you remember what this partaking of bread and drink is? Do you want to partake?”

Touched by this kind gesture, I replied, “Surprisingly, I do remember, yes.”

“There are no surprises with God; we just don’t understand that. All is as it should be.”

I ate the bread and drank the strawberry water.

Chapter 3

The Recovery

It was strange, being led out of that church at night. People of the town were lighting torches outside and starting to get to work. There was even a small shop with what looked like tea being brewed. Agda ran over there after getting permission from Caj. He, however, took me straight to his small home and situated me by the same window.

Caj pulled up a chair and looked me straight in the eyes. “Listen, Dag. You will need to take time each night to regain your strength, train your muscles, and also stay awake. Agda will bring black tea from Ola, our tea maker. You’ll have a cup of strong brew and we will eat. First, I’m going up to get the lighthouse going; this is always my first task, every night. After that, I go up periodically to make sure all is well up there.”

“In hope that ships come here?” I asked, curious.

“Not just that. Hope in general. When people of this town see it, they get inspired, and we also show those in The East that we are never giving up.”

“I see.” I was impressed by the man’s courage and faith.

“All will be well. Be strong,” Caj said, his hand on my shoulder. “We have learned to live here, and so will you. Agda will show you some things you can do to get better faster. Oh, there she comes.”

Agda entered the house carrying a closed black ceramic jar. She was smiling ear to ear.

“How are things with Ola?”

“He is doing well. We didn’t get to talk at the church today. He and others I spoke to are looking forward to getting to know you better, Dag.”

Her father nodded vigorously. “But first, Agda, we must help Dag get stronger. After he has tea and eats, will you please show him some of the things he can do to speed up the process?”

“Of course. The sooner the better. You’ll be safer, we will be safer, and you’ll be able to contribute to the town.”

Overwhelmed by their kindness, but also aware of my own limitations, I asked, “What will I do?”

“You’ll help here when you’re ready,” said Caj. “We are a bit overwhelmed with the work. Perhaps you can take over checking the lighthouse throughout the night once you’re at full strength, this way I can take more time fishing, making stew and candles with Agda.”

“I will be delighted to contribute any way you’d like me to.”

“Perfect. Well, off I go.”

Caj went to the lighthouse and after a short period of time it was lit. I watched it from the window, admiring its charm. The beacon of hope. “It’s beautiful,” I said to Agda, motioning towards the lovely scene. I was sure she was used to it, but she indulged me and nodded, agreeing.

“Here is your tea.” She handed me a dark ceramic mug. I took a sip and burned my tongue, but I did not complain aloud. She laughed, noticing my grimace.

“It’s very hot, it’s fresh black tea you know. Let it stand a bit.”

She turned away and began chopping some vegetables. I shook my head. How could I have known the temperature of the tea? Hmmm. I guessed there were still simple things that I really had completely forgotten, not just my specific memories.

Why had I forgotten? Had someone deliberately made me forget? Or something?

I watched the steam rising from the mug sitting next to the candle. Up above the sea the moon hung high and bright once again. It was quite a lovely view. It was almost as though those horrible creatures did not exist.

Slowly, but surely the small home filled with delicious smell of whatever Agda was cooking. Caj came back down and as he entered he spread his arms in joy.

“Oh yes, Agda’s special vegetable pies, now that is a good treat, Dag!”

The pies were small and crisp, filled with peas, potatoes, carrots, onions and gravy. Very delicious indeed. Agda and Caj laughed and told jokes as they ate. They acted as though there were no monsters outside, as though their lives were perfectly normal. They noticed how I was observing them. Caj placed his hand on my shoulder.

“In the beginning everything is difficult,” he said, kindly. I nodded slightly, but it didn’t make me feel any better.

“What I mean is…it’s very hard for a baby to learn how to walk, but a few years after the baby learns, that child never remembers the difficulty. The child just walks and runs. It’s like that with many challenges. Once you master something, it no longer terrifies you.”

I frowned. “So…those monsters, you are not afraid of them?”

“Why should we give up our peace over something we cannot control?”

I shook my head, unsure.

Caj continued, “If we make a mistake, and they catch us, it’ll be the end of the physical life here. If we continue doing things right, they won’t catch us. It’s not an easy lifestyle, but it’s not one filled with fear. Yes, at first, it surely was for everyone, but at this point, most people who live here now have lived this was since they were children. This is the life we always knew.”

“Has anyone left to go to the East town?”

“Oh yes, several people have, over the years. If they don’t want to be human anymore, that’s their sad choice.”

I was incredulous. “They sacrifice someone each year. How do they choose?”

Caj looked down at the floor. “The community votes, but, years back, a family of travelers was lost in the woods below the mountains. The East people kept them as prisoners, and sacrificed one each year.”

I drew in a sharp breath at this cruelty. “What stops them from kidnapping people from here, then?”

Caj stood up and pulled out a long rifle from behind a painting of a ship. “They tried once in my lifetime, and it didn’t end well for them. They haven’t crossed into this territory since. Once in a while the town leaders meet on the bridge.”

“Father Charis?”

“Yes, and Melker, leader of the East. A tall slim man with a hideous, narrow face.”

I pondered this information for a moment. “Hmm. Have guns worked on the creatures?”

“They bleed, but the bullets don’t stop them.”

“You said a family was lost. Wouldn’t that mean it’s possible to escape this place by going over the mountains?”

He lifted his shoulders in a shrug as he put away the gun. “It’s possible, sure, anything is with God, but how probable it is, well, we don’t know. Fact is, most people here are used to this life.”

We finished the food and after some more tea Caj went back up to the lighthouse. Agda led me outside, and started showing me some exercises. She was teaching me how to strengthen arms, legs, shoulders, my back and stomach. After about an hour of it I was completely exhausted. She let me rest, but then brought me a large backpack, an old brown pillow, and a blanket.

“You pack this, and anything else you’d like to bring to the church today.”

And so…day after day listened to sermons, tried to sleep, and night after night I worked on getting stronger.

Eventually the time came for me to get to know the town and contribute.

Chapter 4

The Night Life

It was strange that I hadn’t really spoken to anyone outside of Caj, Agda and Father Charis, however, finally the night came when Caj informed me that he thought that I was physically ready and fully recovered. He asked Agda to take me around the town and get to know everyone better while he went through his routine. Agda was worried about food and her work, which I was now helping with, but Caj told us he’d take care of it.

Without much further protest we went out onto the pretty cobblestone street lit up by many lamps and torches. The town was buzzing as usual.

The lighthouse was separated from the nearest home by about a hundred meters. That house was small and painted white, with a red rose drawn on one wall. This was the home of the town’s florist, Anja. I was apprehensive meeting her, and having to speak to her for an extended period, since I had noticed her many times at the church and I thought she was very pretty. I wondered if it was strange having such thoughts in a church, but then again everything here was strange, and after all, she was a single woman.

As we drew closer to her door, Anja’s familiar face appeared from behind a wooden flower stand. She had a blue flower tucked into her long curly black hair. The street lamp gave it blue highlights.

Anja’s big eyes greeted mine. Her smile was faint and she looked slightly sad, as always. “Well, well. Our stranger is finally ready to participate,” she said.

Agda smiled and gave me a nudge forward, I surely looked like a fool as I almost fell over onto her buckets of flowers.

I felt tongue-tied, this close to beautiful Anja. “Ohh, so sorry…un yes, yes, I’m feeling much stronger now. Ready to contribute more.”

She put her hands on her hips and tilted her head to the side, regarding me through narrowed eyes. “What tasks will you do? Working with Caj and Agda, or are you looking for other work? As a florist, perhaps?”

She laughed, which was a rare thing, but obviously she didn’t actually mean she wanted to hire me, or anyone else for that matter, to work with her. She did well on her own.

Feeling a little bolder, I answered, “I am actually already working with the candles, but now I will be tending to the light more, so Caj can spend more hours at the house.”

Anja smiled. “This is wonderful news, Caj has needed that kind of help for some time, I guess.”

I wanted to change the subject, and find out more about her. “So, Anja, how long have you lived in this town?”

She just stared at me, her brow wrinkled, for a moment. Then I shook my head in embarrassment. “Yes, yes, of course, everyone who lives in the West town has been here their whole lives. I knew that.”

“Your memory problems, right?”

I puffed out a breath. “I wish my other memory problems were like this one. That would mean I could remember something.”

“What about your parents?” Anja looked down for a moment and plucked up another blue flower, toying with it.

“They…were killed by the monsters when I was in my early teens.”

I felt a flush come over my face. “I’m so sorry.” I shook my head, embarrassed. “I’m not doing so well with this conversation, am I.”

She waved her hand in dismissal. “No, no, you are fine. What else could you possibly ask? These are normal questions. All of this is part of our life. All we know about the outside world is thanks to books and old stories and journals passed down by generations, but the outside world’s way is no longer the norm. The way we live is our norm, and we can’t cling to the tales in journals or books. Dreaming is nice, but you can miss your reality if you focus on the dreams too much.”

I decided to share one of my problems. “I’ve been having a lot of dreams, perhaps nightmares. I don’t know if I knew the outside world before I lost my memory. I just have these nightmares, covered in fog.”

She looked at me curiously. “You must be from the outside world, you are what, thirty?”

“Oh, I don’t know my age.”

“Well, people here would know.”

“How about people in the East town?”

Anja shook her head. “You don’t look like them. If you saw them, you’d know what I mean.”

Agda tugged at my shirt and spoke. “Anja, I must take him to meet a few others if you don’t mind, before he gets too tired.”

“Oh, of course! Here.” She handed Agda several lovely green flowers. “Enjoy, Agda! See you later, Dag.”

“I’ll see you…”

I wanted to say more, but Agda pulled me away. “Come on, I want you to meet more people tonight.”

I stumbled along, but already felt tired and overwhelmed. I understood that being part of a community is important, but perhaps I had to move slower, or maybe I was just scared.

We approached a dark brick square building. I had seen it many times in the twilight on the way to church. The sign, painted in red on dark wood, said “Master Craftsmen.” It was the home of twin brothers, Folke and Gunne. They rarely spoke to anyone at church; they just slept and hurried away at sundown, but they were a crucial part of this community. They fixed shoes, made tables and chairs, silverware, even cups and mugs.

Agda knocked on the door and we waited.

“Who is it?” asked a deep, gruff voice.

“Agda.”

The door cracked open, Folke was a tall man with a bald head and broad shoulders. I could see Gunne, sitting at a table with some tools and a cup of tea.

“What is it?” He threw me an indifferent stare.

Agda was not intimidated by his hostile manner. “Dag here needs to get to know the folks of the town better now that he’s recovered.”

The man’s face drew into a sneer. “Since when do folks of this town get to know each other well in the first place? There are just a few of you annoying loons, nosy, want to know everything. The rest of us do the work and just like to be left alone. You got that, Dag? Or dog, or whatever.” He started to close the door. “Do your work, follow the rules, listen to the priest and all will be fine. End of story. You need any new products?”

Agda shook her head, looking rather annoyed. Folke proceeded to slam the door shut.

“Well, maybe we are done now?” I asked hopefully. If we were going to be treated like this, I wasn’t sure I wanted to meet anyone else.

“Don’t mind them,” she said, turning to walk away. “One more for tonight. We will go to meet Ola. You know his teas.”

“The young man you like,” I said, with a grin.

I could see pink spots appear in Agda’s cheeks thanks to the torch outside the brothers’ house.

“It’s not like that.” She briskly walked away, her nose in the air.

“Well, it’s a good thing if it is. This town will need future generations.” I hurried to keep up with her.

“Maybe you and Anja can work on that!”

She stomped away, making me scramble as I still had pain when I walked quickly. I barely kept up as we reached the tea house.

There was a woman quietly playing guitar just outside the door. A few tables with chairs were set up on the street. A short young man with long blonde hair and a big smile waved at us.

“Sit, sit. Agda, Dag. Good to have you here, finally.”

Agda gave him a hug. She turned to me. “This is Ola.”

“Oh yes, where are my manners.” I put out my hand and Ola shook it.

“Much better than the craftsmen brothers, I can tell you that much,” Agda said, tartly.

Ola shook his head, smiling. “Ha, they are good souls, but not men for company! Sit, sit, I’ll bring you tea.”

We sat down and I finally noticed the church at night. It looked beautiful. I leaned back and listened to the woman sing and play. At a table next to us was a thin man with short grey hair and a trimmed beard. He was playing some sort of a dice game with a woman about the same age.

Agda leaned forward to whisper to me. “They are Mari and Kettil. They are married, and live in the farming section of the town. Most people here are farmers--they work hard all night to make sure we all have eggs, milk, and cheese. Each night two of the farmers get to come to the main street and relax. The woman playing guitar is Lishet. She is here every night.”

Agda pointed towards the steps of the church. There was a tall woman with long blonde hair wearing a sweater. She was sweeping the steps.

“That’s Solvig, she sweeps and cleans every night.”

Ola brought out the tea and sat down with us. As I took a sip the flavorful, fruity taste filled my mouth.

“Wow, Ola, is this a special? I haven’t tried this at the house.”

He nodded, pleased. “Indeed, my newest blend, but I made only a small amount of it.”

“So, how many residents are there in total?” I asked.

“About forty left now.”

I was surprised. “Oh! That’s not many at all. Well…I suppose that’s how many I see at the church each day. And just one child right now, yes?”

“That’s right, Juni, the son of two farmers. He is precious to us. Another symbol of hope, like the lighthouse.”

I ventured to ask a bold question. “Ola, do you ever think of leaving this place? Trying to run away?”

Agda looked nervous waiting for the answer, and Ola delivered it perfectly.

“If Agda said that she wants to leave, I’d try for her.”

Agda blushed again and leaned her head on his shoulder. As I relaxed and smiled, I noticed a flickering light in one of the church’s windows.

“Does Father Charis stay in the church all night and day?”

“He often visits us at random, seeing who needs spiritual support, but Idun is always up there. Father Charis does prepare his sermons at night. Even he needs sleep!”

The tea was wonderful and the company was splendid. During such an ordinary moment, I could almost forget that this very street would be filled with terrifying monsters in only a few hours.

Chapter 5

The Boy

A few more weeks passed. I became more active as the days went by. The nights became easier to deal with as I now could move around much better. I could do thirty pushups in a row, and made it a habit to run through the town each night for about twenty minutes. Caj was impressed with my dedication, as I had also taken over most of the lighthouse duties. He said it came naturally to me.

Indeed, I felt it, something familiar and deep drawing me to the lighthouse and its lamp.

The work was tough, but felt so fulfilling. The canister of oil was obviously heavy. I had to carry it all the way up to the light each night. Every half an hour I had to go back up to ensure that all was working well, and then before sunup I had to stop the light and hurry back down. I was busy, and that was a good thing.

I also ended up going to the tea cafe with Anja multiple times, in fact…that was my favorite way of spending my free time. We were getting close.

However, I still had a constant, growing frustration about feeling stuck. My frustration took over most of my waking thoughts. I found myself thinking about getting out of the town almost every day. It was starting to affect me mentally, despite the positive things about my life there.

During the daytime I mostly slept and rested. And I talked with Father Charis in his office every Friday morning, before going to sleep.

One day a violent storm came through, and it wiped out a large portion of the crops that the farmers were preparing to bring to town. Many people were more grim than usual. I came into Father Charis’s room with some new questions.

“Good day, Dag. How was your week?” he asked.

I sat in the chair across from him as usual and scratched my head. I had bothered him with this before and was about to do it again.

“Father, that storm really hurt us. We will have to ration food for some time, right?”

He spread his hands, a ghost of a smile on his face. “Nothing we haven’t gone through before.”

I got to my real question. “Father Charis, why does no one ever consider trying to get to those mountains? Couldn’t we find places to hide during the day as we go over them?”

Father Charis was calm and patient as usual. He had given me the answer many times at this point, but his tone of voice was never irritated, he was always happy to repeat things.

“Dag, no one survives during the day. Anyone who has tried, has died. We can’t hide from them; they are fast, cunning, vicious.”

I sat quietly staring at the table. I kept cracking my fingers and slightly tapping my right foot. I simply could not accept this answer. Just do nothing? Just live like this? Not even try? Stay stuck in one spot, a single moment?

“Do you believe in extreme measures, Father Charis?” I finally asked.

The priest leaned across his desk. “My grandfather told me about Caj’s grandfather. He said he was always talking about finding some way out. Then he was gone. After him, many others tried various things.” He shook his head, regret in his eyes. “They all died. I believe in trusting God and the signs that He gives us.”

Just as he said that, we heard screams coming from within the church. We ran out onto the main floor and saw people glued to the windows. Two of them, a mother and father, were crying and screaming, while a few other farmers tried to console them. Father Charis grabbed Gunne by the shoulder.

“What happened!?”

“That boy, Juni, he sneaked out of the church. He’s out there.”

Father Charis’ expression became more grim than ever. He sank down onto a bench, his face pale. We slowly turned our eyes towards the window. Multiple monsters moved around in the courtyard.

“Trust in God and the signs that he gives us,” I whispered.

Father Charis grabbed my hand. “This isn’t it. Don’t be foolish.”

Almost as if possessed I violently ripped my hand away from him. “This IS it. This is MORE than it!”

I clenched my teeth and without further words ran towards the secret back door of the church before anyone else could say a word.

The door was at the back of Father Charis’s office behind a bookshelf, which I quickly pushed out of the way. I cracked open the door. There were no visible monsters in the back. I located a large bush, closed the door behind me and crept into the thick greenery. Sweat beaded on my forehead as adrenaline swept through my veins. I could not pay attention to fear and terror. I had to trust my instincts.

The sounds of loud scratching filled the air as I saw the long nails of a very large monster appeared on top of the church. He took up a position right at the roof’s peak and with his ugly face began to look around and sniff. There was commotion in the town as well. I could hear them crawling, running, screaming, and tearing at plants. They were looking for the boy.

Hold on little buddy…please…I’m coming.

Was I, though? A second creature climbed on top of the church and began to scream in the most frightening tone possible. It made the hairs on my arms stand on end. I tried my best to slow down my breathing.

“Oh…God…” I whispered, aloud.

It was the first time I could truly see how hideous these things were. Their large black, bulging, fish-like eyes topped a giant circular mouth, and saliva dripped from it. Each one had a wrinkled neck and scaly skin that glistened in the light. Their hands bore dirty long claws, with what looked like dried blood under them. They frantically twitched their heads, looking around the church. I realized that I couldn’t make a move until they left. I was not sure how long I could last, either, since I needed to sleep.

Come on! Leave!

One of them hopped off, but unfortunately for me, it landed right in the backyard. It was about five meters from the bush where I hid. I could smell its foul fishy stench. The demonic beast kept sniffing around, and that is when icy fingers of fear crept down my back. I glanced at the church door.

No…I won’t abandon the boy.

This resolve meant that I must be willing to die. To die for the right thing. But it was better than being stuck, better than succumbing to terror.

The monster moved to the other side of the church and the roof sitter crawled down somewhere at the front. I had to make my move. The next target for me was a small red shed on the right. I stepped out of the bush and sprinted there, fully trusting my fate. I reached the door and swiftly closed it behind me. There I watched from a circular window cut in the door. They hadn’t noticed me. I calmed myself with a few deep breaths.

I could see more of the monsters from this spot. There were still in a state of commotion, quickly crawling through the streets, looking for the boy. He must still alive!

There was a small stony bridge connecting the main street to the farmers’ section of the town. Below it was the sewage runoff area and a shady spot. As I watched it, I saw him!

Little Juni ran past a corner and dived into the shady area under that bridge.

I cracked the door open. My heart was pounding uncontrollably.

I slid on the grass down the hill and sped under the bridge, diving into the same shade. But Juni was gone! I heard a monster screaming right above as I pressed my back against the stone pillar, trying to slow my heartbeat. Juni must have gone up the street. I could see a narrow alleyway between the old townhomes and shops, an area of town that was no longer occupied. I waited as I watched the shadow of a monster circling. When it was gone I moved from under the bridge and looked up. I could hear them crawling in the square. Would they see me run into the alleyway?

My breathing became shallow and tight, and my knees seemed to seize up. I sat back into the shade.

“Be brave…death or life. It’s simply death or life.” If only it were that simple.

I gathered my courage and ran towards the alleyway as fast as my legs could carry me, and sat under the window of an abandoned inn. A loud scream pierced my ears as a monster’s face appeared in the alleyway opening. I jumped to my feet and crashed through the window.

I could hear the beast crawling on the wall. I had to think fast and lunged toward a huge old wooden wardrobe. It was better than nothing. I crawled in and squeezed the doors shut, once again working on slowing down my breath and heartbeat, making sure the sounds I was making were minimal.

The monster crawled inside the room. I could hear glass and wood breaking and cracking under its hands and legs. It let out a low hiss, something I hadn’t heard before, perhaps its sound of frustration.

I had to focus on silence. Quiet body, mind. My nose was itchy and it felt like I needed to sneeze; it was abnormally dusty in there. Somehow I held it back. I could hear the monster moving away from my hiding place, rummaging through the other rooms, going upstairs and then crashing outside and into the home next door.

Adrenaline still pumping, I sneaked out of the wardrobe and slowly and carefully follow the path of destruction the monster had left. I hoped it didn’t feel like double checking the same spots.

Periodically I had to hide under old beds or couches whenever I heard sounds closer to me. Eventually I reached the end of the buildings and looked out of a window. There was a small rocky path leading towards the water. I saw the back of the boy as he disappeared out of sight. Where was he running?

I cautiously leaned out the window and looked around. I couldn’t see any of the creatures. I proceed to climbed out and run along the same path Juni had taken, down towards the water. As I got closer to the water I heard the monsters screaming not far behind me. Oh my God! Where to run now?

As I reached the black sandy beach I saw a cave. I could see the monsters’ shadows up on the hill and I had no choice but to go into the cave. As I entered someone tugged me on the shirt. It was Juni, sitting by a rock.

“Juni! Come, quick, they’ll be here soon!”

I took his hand and went deeper into the cave, lighting a match so I could see. We found some tall rock formations slightly detached from the walls and hid behind those, and I blew out the match. We sat in the dark.

We could still see the opening of the cave, and now the large form of a monster appeared there. It moved its head quickly from side to side, sniffing for us. As it proceeded further into the cave, it began scratching the walls and screaming in its horrific high-pitched tone. The sound was deafening. I covered Juni’s ears. The boy was shaking like a leaf in the wind. His terror was palpable. If we lived through this, he’d be traumatized forever.

It was one thing to know of these monsters while observing them from a safe place, but something else entirely, being out here, hunted by them. I held Juni tightly, trying to make him feel as safe as possible.

Miraculously, the monster gave up its hunt and left the cave. We sat there in the cold until the sun began to set.

But the horror had just begun. One by one, the creatures began to enter the cave, making strange snoring noises and walking slowly, allowing their claws to scratch the floor. A horde of them passed our hiding place and deeper into the cave. Juni clung tightly to me, sobbing silently into my shirt.

I had thought they slept in the water, but I was wrong, and so were the townsfolk. When the last one came in, Juni and I got ready to make our escape, but the monster lay right in front of the rocks. We froze in horror.

I whispered to Juni to be patient. I wracked my brain as to how we would get out without disturbing the monster. Once it was completely dark outside, the monster slept, snoring up a storm.

I took Juni by the hand, and we slowly, slowly slipped out of the cave, with our backs pressed against the wall. My body was aching with tension.

Once we were out, we ran up the hill toward the town. Everyone was outside, lighting up torches and lamps, calling our names. I was astounded that they still had hope that we were alive!

As we arrived in the main street everyone rushed towards us in astonishment and joy, cheering. Juni was embraced by his parents. Caj, Agda, Anja, Ola and even the twin brothers, all came to hug me or shake my hand. Behind the crowd stood Father Charis. The look in his eyes was that of a proud father, or so I imagined. I hurried up to him and we shook hands.

“So, Father Charis, now can we discuss the mission out of here?” I asked, breathlessly.

He did not smile or agree, but the look of pride was still in his eyes. “Perhaps one day. You should rest now. Tonight we will all will take care of you.”

He squeezed my shoulder and started walking towards the church. The rest of the town made sure I received an excellent meal and escorted me home. However, I did not neglect the lighthouse, to Caj’s delight and surprise.

Chapter 6

The East

I was sitting by the window of the small house once again, as I did at some point, almost every night. I had come to think of it as my window and it felt like a cozy, safe spot now. I wondered about a few things after the terrifying ordeal with the boy and decided to ask Caj some questions. He seemed to be peacefully taking a break with his tea, but I had to interrupt.

“Hey, Caj, why do you suppose the monsters don’t just crush the houses and pillage inside of them?” I turned toward the old man. “They sense us, don’t they? Didn’t they sense there was a human in town running around? That’s why they left the church that day, right? You know I keep wondering about the East town, what is really going on there. Are they truly doing well after choosing to sacrifice people and give in to those demons? Also, what about those caves? I always thought they slept in the water!”

Caj slowly lowered his cup, his eyes getting big. “What did you say?”

“The East…”

“No, no, did you say caves?”

I shrugged. “Oh, that’s right. I didn’t tell you! Those things sleep in the caves down at the shore. The boy and I hid there.”

A slow grin spread across Caj’s face. “My father told me that my grandfather, Einar, kept talking about caves. About a space where he could be safe, and some descriptions. I believe Dad said he had a notebook. He disappeared one day, and nobody knew what had happened to him.” Caj looked thoughtful. “I will look for it tomorrow night. I have many boxes in the storeroom.”

I waited a moment before I asked, “What happened to your parents?”

Caj shook his head. “They passed away. Thankfully not because of the monsters. They both lived until age seventy. Life here is stressful and it’ll shorten your span.”

“I bet.” I wanted to ask about his wife, but held myself back. This was enough sad talk for one night. However, an idea that I couldn’t get out of my mind was planted deeply inside. I had made up my mind to go into the East town the next night.

During church time, right after I awoke, I wrote a note to leave for Caj, telling him my plan. I promised that I wouldn’t be long.

And so the beautiful night came again…

When I saw Agda go to the tea house and Caj head into the garden, I got Caj’s black long hooded raincoat and went to the dark side pass along the town.

Sorry, Caj, you’ll have to tend that lighthouse tonight all by yourself.

I reached the bridge separating the two towns. Father Charis usually lit two torches on our side, but usually about an hour or so into the night. So, I ran across the bridge in the black coat unnoticed. It felt strange to finally be on the other side. As if I had made it into another country, something forbidden.

The silence and complete darkness of this town instantly struck me. The streets were cobblestones like ours, but they were wet and not well maintained, as I could see holes and many cracks. The homes were also in poor condition; even in the dark I could see this. I slowly crept through these eerie streets and then I heard the first sound. I was some kind of low, animal-like moaning. It was coming from a small house, whose door was ajar. I quietly approached it and looked in.

The moonlight illuminated parts of the home; it was an ugly, creepy place that was partially flooded. The sound was coming from deeper within. Curiosity got the better of me and I stepped inside and moved towards it.

Since the floor was covered with water, it was impossible to move quietly. I sloshed over to the bathroom, which had no door. The sound was coming from there. I had Caj’s small hand lamp, so I lit it.

I will never forget what I saw once the lamp was lit. A face—was it even human? It was fishlike, grey, slimy. A deformed human. He looked straight at me and got out of the bathtub, which was filled with filthy water. He raised his arms and reached towards me.

“Dear Lord, help me!” I shouted.

Between his fingers were fin-like growths. I ran out of the house and turned off the lamp. It was clearly time to go back home!

Then the man came out of the house and let out a loud bark, like a seal. The town began to fill with these sounds and fish people came out of the houses and moved toward me through the streets. I ran, faster than I ever had, occasionally looking back over my shoulder. They moved slowly, but I knew that if they got to me, I’d be their next sacrifice. These were no longer humans, but deformed beasts who had sold their souls. No matter where I turned as I ran, more of them seemed to be coming. Straight at me.

They had blocked the bridge, so I turned down toward the shore. They were all slowly following me, a huge horde, moaning in sickening voices.

I dropped the lamp, threw the coat on the ground, kicked off my boots, and before they could reach the shore I dived into the black waters that were thankfully calm that night.

I did not know if they followed me or not, I simply swam as swiftly as I could, knowing that any moment could be my last.

Finally, I could see the lighthouse, and I staggered up onto the shore, spent and exhausted. I felt that God had sent a guardian to protect me that night. It reminded me of my first night in this place. Now it was clear that I had not come from East town, as those creatures were no longer human.

I stumbled towards the house. As I climbed the steps and stood in front of the door, I collapsed from exhaustion.

Chapter 7

The Murder

I leaned against a pillar in the church. I had not yet had a chance to discuss with Father Charis what I had seen in the other town. I’d been so tired that Caj and Agda had to support me as we walked to the church, and I slept deeply until it was time for the sermon. Father was reading from the book of James. He really loved James. I got the impression that next to John, James was his favorite apostle.

“17. Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of the heavenly lights, who does not change like shifting shadows.

18. He chose to give us birth through the word of truth, that we might be a kind of firstfruits of all he created.

19. My dear brothers and sisters, take note of this: Everyone should be quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to become angry,

20. because human anger does not produce the righteousness that God desires. 21. Therefore, get rid of all moral filth and the evil that is so prevalent and humbly accept the word planted in you, which can save you.

22. Do not merely listen to the word, and so deceive yourselves. Do what it says. 23. Anyone who listens to the word but does not do what it says is like someone who looks at his face in a mirror

24. and, after looking at himself, goes away and immediately forgets what he looks like.

25. But whoever looks intently into the perfect law that gives freedom, and continues in it—not forgetting what they have heard, but doing it—they will be blessed in what they do.

26. Those who consider themselves religious and yet do not keep a tight rein on their tongues deceive themselves, and their religion is worthless.

27. Religion that God our Father accepts as pure and faultless is this: to look after orphans and widows in their distress and to keep oneself from being polluted by the world.”

Indeed…the filth and the evil…that would certainly be what I had seen.

I pondered the priest’s words. Not giving in to anger, having patience, listening, paying attention. These were the things I knew Father Charis embodied, and I hoped he had some time to talk after the sermon as I approached him as he finished giving out bread and drink.

“Can we talk for a moment?”

Father Charis turned his beatific smile on me. “Sure, Dag, let’s sit by the windows over there on that bench. Everyone is leaving now.”

We sat by the wall next to the window, the smell of beeswax was particularly strong today, or perhaps it was my olfactory gland appreciating the scent after all those nasty fishy smells.

“I went to the East town, Father,” I confessed, a bit sheepishly.

Father Charis smiled. “I know. I prayed for your safety.”

Surprised, I asked, “Did Caj tell you?”

“No.”

“Agda?”

Again, the priest smiled at me. “No, my friend. Don’t jump to conclusions. I was there by the trees, close to the bridge. Before I light the torches I sit and pray on the bench there below the trees.”

I could feel the flush creeping up from my neck to my face. “Now I am embarrassed.”

“Don’t be; there is nothing embarrassing about trying, but you do need to learn the difference between courage and foolishness. Perhaps, trust me? I told you that place was no good.”

I frowned. “You’ve seen it?”

Father Charis had a grim look on his face. “I’ve seen them. A few times they’ve tried to cross over, and that was enough to know the state of things there.”

“It really is much better on our side.”

“Sometimes you need to trust that your grass is greener without seeing the other place. If you get stuck in the pattern of thinking there are always better options elsewhere, you will never be content.”

I twisted my hands in my lap. “What if God pushes me to find change, to help others?”

Again the beatific smile. “If you see the right opportunity, you can make that choice, and hope that it was really God giving the advice, and not someone else.”

I nodded and stood up. “This was very helpful Father, as usual. These people are blessed to have you.”

“And I am blessed to have them. Go on and tend to the light.” He dismissed me with a wave of his hand.

As I walked toward the door of the church, Idun emerged from the shadows, giving me a baleful look. Again, a shiver of fear coursed down my spine. Who was that guy? Why did he seem to dislike me so much? I decided to ignore him.

I left the church and walked down the cobblestone path, which was already well illuminated with street lamps and torches.

I peeked into the house and let Caj know that I was going up the lighthouse. This was one of those nights when I simply needed some time alone. I lit the lights and sat below the lamp, watching the dark sea waters. They moved together in perfect motion. I closed my eyes and allowed the sounds of nature to absorb me.

The waves seemed closer now as they gently swished back and forth, caressing the shore. The wind whistled and slid over my skin. My breathing was slowing down and I was relaxing into the wall. Then I heard something else, a distant commotion. Alert, I looked down at the town. People were running up the street towards one of the houses, shouting.

I swiftly made my way down the lighthouse and saw Caj and Agda on their way up the street as well.

“Hey! What’s going on!?”

Caj’s face was filled with sadness and worry as he turned to me. “There has been a murder!”

My blood ran cold as I bent down, hands on my knees. How much more grief could this town handle? Was everything else not enough already? I rose up again and followed them.

At the outskirts of town, a crowd was gathered around one of the farmhouses. Father Charis was speaking from the doorstep, trying to calm everyone. A man sat on a bench weeping, with his head in his hands. When Father Charis saw me he called me over.

“Gunne and Folke will keep others from entering, you and Caj come inside with me.”

As I entered my heart was pounding, expecting a dreadful sight. The murdered woman lay next to the couch on the floor in a pool of blood. Her throat had been slit. Caj bent down to look closer.

“Not suicide?”

Father Charis shook his head.

“No weapon found, and…the position, look at the broken teacup. It looks like she was about to sit and have tea before the attacker killed her. What do you think, Dag?”

I drew in a deep breath. “Well, I’m not the best detective, but…could it be one of the East people retaliating for my excursion there?”

Father Charis and Caj were both thoughtful for a moment. Then Father Charis put his hands on our shoulders and drew us close, speaking quietly. “Don’t say anything to anyone about going to the East. You don’t want the blame. Say nothing. We can’t be sure who did this. We must tell everyone that from now on we all must go about in pairs, and always stay around someone else when at home. You see, her husband was out in the fields and she was alone at home.”

Father Charis came out and informed everyone that we’d hold a service and burial for the woman, Alia. He also said that from now on everyone must have at least one other person with them at all times. He did not say much else, leaving everyone wondering. I could see anger, frustration, and renewed fear on their faces. I realized that this could come to a boiling point. I’m sure Father did as well.

Chapter 8

The Multiple Terror

As all of us sat in the church, the screams of the monsters outside now felt more terrifying, perhaps because everyone’s mental defenses had been cracked in a way. Before this, the townspeople had trust in each other; they held strong as one unit. Now, everyone was a suspect, the trust was gone, and many of them weren’t even sleeping. I could see a new type of fear and fatigue in their faces. They were exhausted. The harsh lifestyle had caught up with them, and now they just felt trapped like mice in a box.

What could I do for them? Just keep my mouth shut about the East, I supposed. I was almost certain the killer had been one of those disgusting fish men.

“Dag? Not sleeping?” It was Father Charis, standing by the column.

“I’m not the only one.”

He shook his head. “The new system will work and things will get better.”

“The trust will never recover, Father.”

“Never is too long of a time, Dag.” He patted me on the shoulder. “I’m going to go and get some sleep. You should do the same.”

How could I sleep?

I blamed myself for this. My curiosity, I was sure, had brought this upon these good, resilient people. I could blame the actual killer, but I was convinced I had been the one to set things in motion.

I slowly paced near the window, watching the monsters crawl around outside. Sadly, seeing them was normal to me now, but with the new element of murder added, I was more uneasy than ever before.

I saw that the majority of people were indeed finally asleep. There was only about four hours until sermon time. Agda was still keeping herself awake, sitting with her back against the cold wall. I slowly walked up to her.

“Why don’t you get some rest. I’ll watch over you.”

She turned her head toward the window. “It’s not that. I’m not scared. I’m just so…disappointed. After all this town has been through.”

“Well, can I tell you a secret?”

Her eyes sparkled with curiosity.

“The killer is probably from the East town, not from here.”

Her face went back to its previous glum expression. “Ola already thinks so. Dag, you’re not the only one.”

“You don’t agree?”

She frowned. “I think it’s someone here.”

“Why?”

“Because there is no reason for those creeps to come here, no reason at all.”

I nodded and continued to walk along the wall. Lishet, the guitar player, was humming a tune, also keeping herself awake. Idun was cleaning candle holders with a small smile playing about his lips, mumbling something. Solvig was sweeping by the altar. Everyone else was sleeping. Caj was snoring up a storm; he surely wasn’t worried that someone would stab him in his sleep.

The sun set, sermon time came, and Father Charis tried to look as optimistic as possible.

“30. At once Jesus realized that power had gone out from him. He turned around in the crowd and asked, ‘Who touched my clothes?’

31. ‘You see the people crowding against you,’ his disciples answered, ‘and yet you can ask, “Who touched me?”’

32. But Jesus kept looking around to see who had done it.

33. Then the woman, knowing what had happened to her, came and fell at his feet and, trembling with fear, told him the whole truth.

34. He said to her, ‘Daughter, your faith has healed you. Go in peace and be freed from your suffering.’

35. While Jesus was still speaking, some people came from the house of Jairus, the synagogue leader. ‘Your daughter is dead,’ they said. ‘Why bother the teacher anymore?

36. Overhearing what they said, Jesus told him, ‘Don’t be afraid; just believe.’”

I understood why the father had chosen this particular section of scripture. He wanted to make everyone think about trusting in God, and therefore about trust in general. That was what we needed the most.

As they left the church, everyone walked home with their heads bent. Some of the usual lights were not lit. The feeling of industry and cheer was no longer present in the streets.

Once home, I was glad to get some hot tea that Agda brewed. Caj went to dig around in some old boxes. He was keen on finding some of that writing about the caves.

What he found instead was much more important, at least for the three of us, as it shook me and the family to our very core.

Caj stepped back into the room. His face was pale and his expression one of absolute shock. He was carrying an old wooden box filled with what looked like papers, notes, photos.

Gently, with shaking hands I took the box from him and placed it upon the table in front of us. For the next several minutes Caj sat and stared at something in the box.

“Dad…what…” Agda began.

Caj raised his hand to silence her. Then he took out a photo and extended it to me. Agda drew close as I took it into my hands.

For a moment I thought I had stopped breathing. It was hard to comprehend what I was seeing. It was an old photo that had the inscription “Einar” upon it. Caj’s grandfather, Einar.

And it was a picture of me.

I slowly put the photo on the table and looked at Caj. “I don’t understand.”

“You are my grandfather, Einar. You found something in those caves my father told me you were looking for, everlasting youth and safety, but it took your memory.”

I shook my head, putting my hand to my lips. “I just…I…it’s impossible.”

Caj shook his head. “A lot of things in this place might be called impossible, but here we are. Here they are, and…here you are. Agda is your great- granddaughter.”

I looked at her as she stared at me with as much disbelief as I had on my face, I was sure.

“I’m sorry…I don’t remember anything…but…if indeed that is I, I am sorry for abandoning you all.”

“Your drive to find a way out of this place is very obvious now, isn’t it?”

I realized he was right. Maybe I had returned to finish the job.

“I don’t know my past, but I can help others to have a better future. Will you allow me to be family with you once again?”

Caj and Agda both hugged me.

“You are family, no matter what.”

Chapter 10

Einar’s Poem

The sea, it calls.

Stories of old are endlessly told.

Dark waters spread

A child waits

It’s time for bed.

Town where day is night

Labor is done

Out of the sight of the sun.

Lighthouse spins a beacon of hope

It calls for help

To cleanse the sins

Upon this shore.

We wait and wait

The songs of old

Break through the gate.

Fear rules here as we are trapped,

Stuck in a world without a true seer.

I sit and watch the darkest waves

As embers of the torches disappear.

Once again I must

Make my way up the hill

to make some hope appear.

What solution can I find

In this forsaken wind

Yet in its tune, I hear a whisper

“Come, come. Don’t be afraid.”

Deep down inside, where most won’t go

I’ll venture and break out

The truth.

Redeem this place

Take their pain

And cleanse the beast for good.

And if it does end, and be

A fruitless walk inside the dark

I will fall on my knees

And beg forgiveness for this spark.

I’ll see you once again, my loves

For better or for worse

Remember me as I’ll think of you in darkness

Endless hours.

Chapter 11

The Flames

When the following day came, we kept our secret to ourselves, but I could still see the shock lingering on Agda’s and Caj’s faces.

To add to all of my stress, Anja approached me at the church, looking very upset. “Have you been avoiding me, Dag?”

It pierced my heart to see the hurt in her eyes. “No, never.” I shook my head. “It’s just that so many things around have here happened so fast.”

“But you can share these thoughts with me, can’t you? Don’t you trust me?”

The pleading tone of her voice cut me to the core. “Of course I do. How about once the night comes, we take a walk along the shore and spend some time together?”

She smiled and nodded, then turned away to sleep in her corner. She seemed satisfied for now, and I let out my breath. I wondered how long I would be able to keep my true identity secret from her.

The heightened nervousness and suspicion were lessening among the townspeople, and they were speaking of East town, and their possible involvement in the murder. Ola must have put the idea into their heads. I was glad about this, but I wondered about the next step we would take.

I shook Cajm who was trying to fall asleep.

“What if we destroy the bridge, cut the connection?” I whispered.

He groaned slightly. “There is a way through the water, or through the mountains. If someone wants to get in, they’ll get in.”

“So, if we can’t catch them, what do we do?”

“What if the culprit never comes back in the first place?”

I considered that. They took their revenge and were done. Perhaps it was over indeed.

Finally, fatigue took over and I fell asleep. But as usual, there was no real rest for me in my chaotic dreams.

I saw myself standing in the center of the town. There were flames engulfing the lighthouse and everyone was running. I just stood there, watching as the lighthouse finally collapsed into the sea, leaving a hole in the ground.

One by one, the hideous creatures crawled out of it and began to surround me. They pointed at me with their long nasty claws and said words in their weird language, if I could even call it that.

Then they too were caught in flames. Screaming, they dived into the waters. The sun was coming up and I was watching it without fear.

Suddenly I awoke, and outside it was already dark. Everyone was leaving the church. I had slept through the sermon. Caj and Agda told me they couldn’t bring themselves wake me knowing how tired I had been. I thanked them and followed Father Charis toward the back of the building.

“Are you going to tell him?” asked Caj, catching my arm. His face showed concern, and possibly disapproval. His grey eyebrows were high on his forehead.

I pressed my lips together, then said, “Yes, I will.”

Father Charis sat behind his desk. As usual, he was sipping water as if it were alcohol. In his hand was his white rosary. I had never seen this much stress in his body and eyes. I slowly sat across from him.

“Are you all right?” I asked.

He looked up at me. “These are very trying times, Dag. I am one that who God, and teaches about Christ. I am not a politician, or a warrior, or some…leader. I tried to be all of these things, but I’m so tired.

“You see, I have a confession to make.

“Once I fell in love with a woman who was married to another. I tried to resist, but she felt it too. She came to me...

“We had a child. Her husband thought it was his. He was a strange boy, Idun...when he was fifteen, he beat the man he thought was his father. I brought him here, to live with me.

“A year ago, I told him the truth, that I was his biological father. Since then, Idun has barely spoken. Still, he does his chores around the church, and he has nothing to do with his mother. I see in his eyes that he thinks we are hypocrites.” The priest shook his head, his eyes filled with sadness and regret. “Now she is dead, murdered by who or what, we do not know. So I confess this to you. Please do not let Idun know that you have the truth.”

I was taken by surprise with this revelation. Father Charis, a sinner? He could see the disbelief in my eyes.

“Everyone has weaknesses, Dag,” he smiled, sadly. “That one was mine. I loved Idun’s mother, but we still sinned against God.” Then he changed the subject, gazing out the window.

“I see these people are hurt, exhausted. They need a change, but I can’t give it to them. I pray every night and day now that God gives them a change. Real change. One that gets them out of this situation.”

I understood. “It’s a feeling of being stuck, helpless, without a future.”

“Exactly. With a life like that…at the end of it you are left with a question: What could I have done to make it better for those I love and for myself?”

“The big risk, a big step, a leap of faith.”

“Truly, Dag. Something like that.”

I pondered a moment. “Well, Father, I will pray for this too. I really appreciate you and what you do. Thank you.” I hesitated. “But now…there is something I must tell you. Please keep it a secret; only Agda and Caj know.”

The priest looked puzzled. “Go on.”

I took the photo out of my pocket. “This is a photo of Caj’s grandfather, Einar.”

I slid the photo across the desk to Father Charis. He looked at it for a moment, very carefully. A look of confusion bloomed on his face.

“But this…is you. I don’t understand.” He looked me in the eyes, puzzled.

“That is a picture of me. I am Einar! I still remember nothing. I reckon I never will remember.”

Father Charis shook his head and leaned back, then to my astonishment, he laughed.

“Well, you know, nothing surprises me anymore. At this point I think if someone told me that there was a flying crocodile sitting on our roof and eating a cake, I would probably just nod my head.” He shrugged. “There is one thing I know. You are a good man who wants to help. Remember our conversation. Perhaps you’ll be the one to usher in that change once God answers.”

I thanked Father Charis for being so gracious and accepting, and for being human. I hugged him tightly and left the church. I had to keep my promise to Anja and headed to the flower shop right away.

It was a breezy night, but many were out and about. The sea wind in my face was a familiar feeling. I wondered if I had felt it when I was in a trance, or some other dimension, for so many years.

“Your mind seems to be far away from here, I see this in Father Charis’s eyes as well, even during sermons sometimes,” said Anja with a sad smile.

I smiled down at her. “I’m sorry, it often wanders, this mind of mine. It’s as though I can’t even fully control it anymore, like I’m always being pushed to take action.”

“Maybe you need to slow it down.”

I shrugged. “I don’t know how, and I don’t know if I should. What if, in the end, this is a good thing?”

She looked at me with concern. “Is it worth waiting long to find out?”

I decided to change the subject. “Look at the stars!”

She looked up and her face lit up with awe. The stars were exceptionally bright and clear tonight. Perhaps this was a sign of a big change coming.

Anja spread her arms wide. “I feel it in the wind, Dag, something new.”

“Oh, now that’s interesting.” I took her in my arms and we kissed. Then we sat on the shore for another half hour, just quietly enjoying each other’s company.

This beautiful moment, however, was broken by more commotion in the town. I heard my name being called. Hand in hand, we got up and hurried back up the path.

As we entered the street, it was empty, but in the distance we could hear something that sounded like crying and screaming. We broke into a run.

Just around the corner we saw everyone gathered around the steps of the church. Caj was standing at the side holding his head. Most people were crying, some were shouting in rage, Gunne and Folke both had guns ready in hand, gesturing towards the bridge.

I pushed through the crowd and my heart instantly skipped a beat. Father Charis lay dead upon the steps with his throat slit. His blood dripped down the steps, but his eyes were peaceful even in death. I fell to my knees, feeling a mix of intense rage and sorrow swelling up deep inside of me. I stood and mounted the steps.

“Caj! Bring me your rifle! Everyone! All the men! Grab the torches! Grab your guns! The East will pay! They will burn tonight!”

Everyone roared with rage as they began to frantically gather weapons and torches. Caj walked up to me, shaking his head.

“Einar…I mean, Dag, this isn’t the solution Father Charis would want. We can just destroy the bridge.”

Anger shot through me. I didn’t want to feel like this toward Caj, but I shouted at him, “What do you know about what he wanted? He wanted me to be a leader! Now go get the rifle!”

Caj looked at me with astonishment, but he turned to go and get his rifle. I grabbed one of the torches from the side of the church and waited for everyone to gather. Once Caj returned with the gun, I looked around to make sure all of the men were there. I shook Ola by the shoulder.

“Where is Idun?”

“Does it matter? We don’t want him here anyway. Right?”

“Every pair of hands counts, but fine, let’s go! Go!”

Raising my torch with left hand and with the rifle in my right, I marched towards the bridge, filled with madness, rage, and hot anger. The fog of my mind got thicker than ever. I was missing such an obvious ingredient in all of this, but rage will do that.

Evil will do that…Stupidity will do that…

Once upon the bridge we picked up the pace and hurried across. Our shouts got the fish men to come out of their dwellings. Their eyes grew big as they tried to escape, but they were so pathetically slow.

We torched every building and shot them in the back as they tried to flee. With weak moans of pain, they fell dead, one by one. The streets were covered with their blood, their homes burned with the flames of our rage.

We went from street to street, house to house, and we even checked each shed outside of the town. Some of them managed to get all the way to the shore, but we caught up with them and laid them down to hellish rest too.

I heard my name being shouted in a familiar voice. Agda was running through the fiery street towards me, screaming something. As she got close I could finally make it out.

“Dag! You must go back now! Idun is trying to burn the church!”

All of my insane rage felt like it had a bucket of ice thrown upon it as my heart instantly slowed down and the shock set in.

“My God…it was him all along! He killed Father Charis!” And he had killed his own mother!

I turned to the other men. “Everyone! Protect the church! Now! You must run!”

And we did run, like madmen, frantic and in fear, knowing what the destruction of the church meant come daylight.

As I approached the church, I saw Anja and other women standing outside of the windows, pounding on them and screaming. Anja rushed to me when she saw me.

“Idun has poured oil all over the church and now on himself! He locked the doors!”

I pointed at a stone bench near the entrance. “Men! We must break the door, now!”

Five of us lifted the bench and rammed the door with it. There was a loud crack and it gave in. With guns in hand we got inside, but--we were just too late.

Idun stood on the altar. His eyes held madness. Then he spoke.

“I will atone for the sins of my father!” Then he struck a match. It flared as he held it high, then dropped it. Immediately the fire engulfed him and spread to the oil he’d sprinkled all over the pews.

Folke shot him twice and Idun fell dead, burning.

We could do nothing. Panicked, we ran out, and it only took minutes for the entire church to be engulfed in flames. Most were on their knees, crying and praying.

Dejected, I walked towards a wooden bench across the street and sat down.

“What are you doing!?”

It was Agda standing above me. She had a bag over her shoulder. “You chose to lead! So, lead! I have water and dry meat in my bag.”

I understood what she meant. I got up swiftly and called out to everyone to gather in the square right away.

“Listen, there is absolutely no time to waste! Friends! I know that we are in a terrible state, but you will all perish if you don’t do this! Grab a bag, put a blanket in, some water and some food, then we must go into the forests of the mountain, we must go over it!”

Their desperate faces said it all. They did truly not believe that they’d live, but the tinies of hope dies last. It seemed to be part of human nature to think that somehow we would get out of the worst situation alive, even despite this often not being true.

And so they gathered what they chose in their bags, and with only a few hours left of the night we ventured into the dark forest leading up the mountain.

Chapter 12

The Escape

As the sun began to rise, we stopped in the forest undergrowth. I heard the townspeople whispering. I joined them:

“Our Father in heaven, hallowed be your name,

your kingdom come, your will be done on earth as it is in heaven.

Give us today our daily bread. Forgive us our debts, as we also have forgiven our debtors.

And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from the evil one.”

Indeed…I had big debts to pay. I had abandoned my son, whom I do not even remember. I made a fatal mistake which led to the destruction of this community. I had not seen the evil staring me in the face. Great debts that I asked to be forgiven.

And the evil one? Was it I at the end of the day? The curious fool…or…

The screams of the monsters filled the air. They were coming! How could they move so quickly?

Everyone began to hide, but I told Caj and Agda, who were close to me, to keep moving. We carried branches of a dead bush, and I pointed towards a crack in a rock formation ahead of us.

Some people hid in the trees, others lay in the bushes. Lishet got into a hole in the ground which barely covered her. I lost sight of Anja, but there was no time, the forest was becoming filled with bloodthirsty screams and the sound of the creatures’ hasty movements. When we got to the formation, right below was a crack in the rocks, perfect to fit up to two people, but we were three!

I held Agda by the arms and her into it, then as I was about to tell Caj to follow her, he pushed me and I slid in there with Agda. Caj covered the opening with the dead branches we’d carried. I was about to object but he motioned with his hand.

“They come! Now! Cover her mouth…”

I saw Agda was about to scream in panic and I held her tightly and covered her mouth with my hand. Above us, we barely caught a glimpse of Caj’s tired, kind eyes one more time, when he was suddenly ripped away by arms with long claws. We heard other screams of desperation. Ripping of flesh. Crushing of bones. Absolute terror.

Finally when Agda indicated she wouldn’t scream I lifted my hand. She put her face into my chest and sobbed. All I could do was place my hands on her head and cry with her.

I was young…yet I was so old. I was her great grandfather and the only family she had left. I had to make sure that no matter what happed, she would survive. Caj paid the ultimate sacrifice for his daughter, and for me. He had trusted me that much.

After many hours there were only sounds of the monsters wailing, and their claws scratching the nearby mountain rocks. In terror I wondered if any of the other townspeople had survived. This was just the first night. How far did we have to get to be safe?

I bent my knees and slid lower, allowing Agda to rest on top of me .I whispered as quietly as I could.

“Close your eyes. I know rest seems impossible, but please, for the sake of your father’s sacrifice, you must have the strength to survive.”

Silently she obeyed as she closed her eyes and rested upon me. As I closed mine, some images began to flash in my mind.

I stood upon the hill of the town. It was nighttime. The stars were bright as ever and the moon was half red. Next to me on the bench sat a young boy. With sparkling joy in his eyes he was watching the stars.

“Papa, why is the moon half red today?”

“It’s how the sun is lined up with the Earth. Remember, we read it in a book. The space book.”

“Oh yes, the space book!”

That was a memory! A real memory…

As I began to drift off into sleep, another scene came into my mind.

I was standing at the entrance to the caves with a lamp. With sadness I looked up at the town. “I go to find answers. I’m sorry, boy. I’m sorry, my love.”

As I entered the cave I slowly crept along the labyrinth of corridors. It hadn’t taken me long to find the monsters lying around asleep. Their hideous arms splayed out on the floor and the rocks. Their knife-like claws at times twitched. Their shark-like mouths were wide open, snoring.

I went deeper and deeper into the cave. As I went there were fewer and fewer of them. Eventually there were none. The cave corridors became more narrow, and it was extremely cold, but then there was a bright green light up ahead. It looked like images of the Aurora Borealis. I dropped my lamp, completely enchanted and captivated. I moved towards it. I felt soft liquid below my feet. It was warm and nice. There was a sound like a song, but the voice was nothing like I could ever imagine, or describe. The green light surrounded me and I began to float…in complete bliss, with all the cares of the world gone.

I opened my eyes. It was almost dark. I could barely see. Agda was still asleep despite her strange position. She was exhausted and mourning. Sleep was an escape.

I thought of my dream…

That was it!

Selfishness. The ultimate sin. The most terrible. I had wilfully forgotten about all of my troubles and responsibilities inside of that portal in the caves. I gently shook Agda.

“I’m sorry, but it’s almost dark, we can eat a little and keep going. We have to get to the other side of the mountain.”

“And what if they never stop chasing us?” Her eyes were filling with tears.

I was determined to make things right. “We focus on the other what if. That once we are there, they won’t come anymore.”

Perhaps she was simply too broken, numb and tired to argue with me. I boosted her up towards the top of our little crevice and she knelt on top of the rocks, then assisted me. I lit a small belt lamp. It wasn’t much as far as providing light, but enough to cause the poor girl more pain, as we could see her father’s blood spread across the rocks.

I stood tall and shouted. “Hey! Hey! Anyone out there! Follow my voice!”

Agda and I stood silently and then I repeated the message multiple times. Agda was reluctantly chewing on some dry meat and I was drinking cold tea when the bushes rustled and out of them came Ola. He and Agda embraced.

I thought of Anja and it made me sit down. How I wished for her to be alive…

“Did you see anyone else?”

Ola nodded. “I was up very high, well hidden in a tree, but all else who had hidden in the trees didn’t go high enough. The monsters dragged them down. I saw Lishet pulled out of the hole, I saw….” He shook his head and wept. I embraced him, but then instructed the others to pack up swiftly.

“We must move fast now. Cover as much ground as we can.”

The night in the forest was much different from being on the shoreline. I heard the sounds of many animals, which was rare in the town. The hooting of the owls was almost a constant, and always there was some sort of rustling in the undergrowth, or in the trees. Once in a while a bat would fly right by us. Agda clung to my arm and Ola was already exhausted, breathing so heavily I’m sure every dangerous animal could hear.

We came out onto a wide field like a stony platform surrounded by trees. I saw something small run across-- a fieldmouse. Momentarily, a large owl swept down and grabbed the tiny critter. The mouse let out one last desperate squeak. They were both gone into the dark forest.

Just like that. Perhaps that was what we were to those monsters. Just mice in a maze, weak, small and confused, trying to hide to survive. It was kind of pathetic to compare things in such a way, but reality was just that.

I sat down on a log and Agda and Ola followed my example. They drank water and ate some more of our food.

“Don’t eat too much. We don’t know how long we will have to hide during the day. We won’t be able to gather berries properly at night, so eat in small portions, drink sips of water.”

They nodded, staying silent. They were exhausted, traumatized and shocked. I couldn’t ask more from them than what they were giving.

“Sorry, but we have to keep going now again. We must find a good hideout; we have only a few hours of darkness left.”

Agda’s legs shook for a moment as she got up. Ola allowed her to lean on him and we kept on going.

Up ahead was a large pile of rocks, part of and ancient wall of mountains. In the center was a large dark space. A cave?

I motioned towards it. “I’ll climb up first and check.”

It was an easy way up, just a few large boulders to scale. I looked into the cave, shouted. It seemed empty, and safe.

I hurried back down and made Ola go first, then I helped Agda get up and Ola pulled her up. Once we all got to the entrance I took the lead again.

“Be very, very quiet. We don’t know anything about this cave.”

Once we felt we were deep inside enough, we sheltered behind some rocks and pulled out our blankets. The cave had an unfamiliar smell, but I didn’t give it much thought. Agda and Ola lay down to sleep as I sat against the wall, watching the darkness. After a few minutes I realized that there was a snoring sound coming from the other side of the cave. In fact, it was the sound of multiple creatures. Oh, God, what could they be? Chills ran down my spine.

What if it were more of the terrible creatures?

Outside the sun was coming up and the cave got a bit brighter. I could make out the shapes of the beasts. Relief flooded my body. They were four bears. Still, I knew they could kill us the same way the other monsters could.

One awoke and sniffed around, but didn’t come toward us. I couldn’t see any cubs, fortunately. We didn’t need a mother bear thinking we would harm her babies! The breeze entering the cave blew our scent back inside, so maybe the bears would not notice us at all.

The first bear ambled out of the cave. The others awoke, yawned, and followed it. I breathed a sigh of relief.

After about an hour I finally could hear the crazy screams of the monsters outside. They got closer and closer. Agda and Ola woke up and as they did, I signaled to be quiet. They lay still, surely terrified.

I was fearful that the monsters would enter the cave, but after some time the sounds became more distant. We were going to survive another day.

As tough and draining it was to sit all day without moving, I was happy to do that considering the alternatives.

Once the evening came, the bears returned. They piled onto each other and fell asleep again. We slowly crept out of the cave, feeling very fortunate.

However, the danger did not go away, as something else was going to make this night a difficult one. The silhouette of a lone large wolf appeared up on the rocks. He was watching us. As we moved so he moved, walking parallel to us.

Once we entered the forest again we could hear his steady movement through the bushes.

Ola was looking extremely desperate. “He will attack. Such irony, to get away from the monsters, only to be eaten by a wolf.”

I shot him a stern look. Agda did not need to hear this. He had to be a man for her! “Cut that out. He won’t attack us as long as we are together.”

I was sure my words hadn’t done much to convince my companions, but I myself was certain of this claim. The wolf was trying to see if one of us became separated from others and then he’d take cruel advantage.

More hunter and prey games.

The fate of mankind is a constant game. If nature doesn’t ruin us, we ruin ourselves. All the wars, devastation, greed and envy that mankind indulges in, to its detriment. The strong crushing the weak, or the masses crushing the thinkers.

Just as this wolf here was seeking his own interests, most of us are selfish as well. Could we give more to those around us? Of course, always, but how many of us are so altruistic and focused on the welfare of others?

I surely wasn’t.

I pointed at a fallen tree. The forest was becoming very thin as we had gotten much higher now. The landscape was mostly rocks. “We will rest there. We are almost to the peak of the mountain. A few more hours of hiking and we can look for a hiding spot on the other side.”

As we sat on that log, we all saw the wolf situate himself upon a tall rock about fifty meters from us. He curled up and lay there, illuminated by the moonlight. Agda and Ola looked terrified, but not me.

Looking at that creature I found beauty and perseverance, an animal who knew what had to be done. Just as I hoped that I knew what I was doing, to at least save these two young people.

I looked at my supplies. There was only one tiny piece of meat left.

“Agda, do you have enough food still?”

“Yes, some dry fish still left, I finished the meat and bread.”

“You, Ola?”

“I have some dry bread and two apples.”

“Okay, I’ll eat my food then. Yours should last you another day.”

I chewed very slowly, allowing the flavor to fill my mouth to the maximum. It was possible that this was my last meal on Earth. I’d better enjoy it. Ola noticed me grinning.

“You are smiling?” He looked astonished.

“Better to smile than to cry, Ola. Even in this situation there is something beautiful to see. That’s what Father Charis would say, for sure. He prayed for a big change, a big step. And now, the big change has happened. We just never know how God will give us the change when we ask. It’ll rarely be what we imagine, because life is not a fairy tale. Sometimes if you want change, you must go through much pain, perhaps even a loss of identity.” How ironic was it of me to say that. A loss of identity. That was my story. And it was their story now, too.

When someone knows just one path, invests his mind and soul into one singular way, when it does not work out, that someone will lose his identity and will have to work hard to regain it.

Not everyone has the strength for this type of life. Perhaps God only gives a hard life to those he knows can handle it.

“Are you ready? We are almost on the other side.” As we got up, I expected the wolf to do so as well, but he remained lying there.

As we went climbed further among the rocks I kept looking back. He never came after us again. Was this a sign of our fortunes changing?

The sunrise was coming sooner than I expected. Frantically we put on our last bits of strength making the summit of the mountain, and then scrambling down towards a large circular shrub among the rocks. We crawled under and lay there, silently. I was terrified, for this was not a good hiding place.

Was this the end?

The birds began to sing and chirp. After about an hour we heard some movement upon the rocks, so with my heart thudding crazily I slowly lifted my head to peer out of the brush. Relief washed over me. It was a family of deer.

Hours passed. The sun was now directly above us. There was still no sound or sign of the creatures. I let out a deep breath, and tears rolled down my cheeks.

“We made it. We are safe!” I crawled out of the bush and stood up. I urged the others to come out, too. “No more fear! Come on, Agda.”

She squeezed out and hugged me. TThis was the first time in her life that she had stood openly outside in sunshine.

Ola was still motionless. Alarmed, I crawled over to check on him. His skin was cold and his eyes were open but glassy. I realized he had died. Reluctantly, I dragged his body out and turned toward Agda.

But she already knew. With tears streaming down her face, she said, “His heart stopped much earlier. Right when it got very bright. His body was exhausted and the fear killed him. My tears soaked his shirt throughout the day…can we bury him?”

I nodded. The next few hours I spent making a stone grave. We said a prayer and then continued on our path down the mountain.

At the foot of it there was a beautiful stream of spring water and we drank and ate some red berries that grew nearby. Then the most incredible sight met us. A young furry black dog with orange and white spots stood across the stream. He looked happy and his tail was wagging. I stood up and tried to call him over, but he ran.

We followed him all the way around a little hill, and we both stopped, stock still. Then Agda and I shared a look of astonishment and redemption.

In the distance we saw a small settlement.

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