Hey friends and readers,

“Mind Traveler” is my new collection of poems, most of these have never been published anywhere. A few were previously featured here on the blog.

If you have read my previous poetry and enjoyed it, there are some poems here in the same style and there are many written in a new unique way.

Check it out in the link below;

Mind Traveler : Poetry by Alexander Semenyuk

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F4DP73SS