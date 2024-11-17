New book! “Nightmare town by the sea.”

Hey friends and readers,

A young man wakes up on a dark beach, he has no memory of who he is. Up above is a town which seems to be very much alive at night. Soon the man learns that people of the town must live their lives at night, because of what comes during the day…

“Nightmare town by the sea” is a unique take on horror, as we are usually conditioned to be afraid of the dark and shadows when it comes to horror and thriller books. However, it is the daytime that is horrifying for the residents of this seaside town and they do not know how to escape their terrible reality.

Kindle version is available now! Paperback is coming later today, or tomorrow.

Hope you have fun reading this one!

Link below!

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DNCNHXQY