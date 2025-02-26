New book date! Dark Aurora is coming!
New book date! Dark Aurora is coming!
Hey friends and readers,
The book I’m most excited about is coming your way so soon! My personal favorite out of all 30+ that I’ve written.
Combining elements of sci fi and horror the story also brings in A.I., cyborgs, mutations, cosmic terror, and madness all in one blend.
A Mysterious dark floating diamond is hidden away deep inside a cosmic cave. It hides evil that should not be touched by a human. Will the new crew on the mission to Mars survive where the previous couldn’t?
March 28th
Here are the links!
Pre-order here:
Early FREE readers copy:
https://booksprout.co/reviewer/review-copy/view/200952/dark-aurora
Other options besides Amazon:
Eeee! So excited to read this!
Congratulations Alexander