New book date! Dark Aurora is coming!

Hey friends and readers,

The book I’m most excited about is coming your way so soon! My personal favorite out of all 30+ that I’ve written.

Combining elements of sci fi and horror the story also brings in A.I., cyborgs, mutations, cosmic terror, and madness all in one blend.

A Mysterious dark floating diamond is hidden away deep inside a cosmic cave. It hides evil that should not be touched by a human. Will the new crew on the mission to Mars survive where the previous couldn’t?

March 28th

Here are the links!

Pre-order here:

https://a.co/d/2B4gkH3

Early FREE readers copy:

https://booksprout.co/reviewer/review-copy/view/200952/dark-aurora

Other options besides Amazon:

https://books2read.com/u/3kglv6