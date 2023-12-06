New book contract and cover
Hey friends!
As I recently shared the news of getting a contract for my new fiction novella, I also got the official cover today. No release date yet (sometime in 2024), but below is the cover! Let me know what you think!
Hey friends!
As I recently shared the news of getting a contract for my new fiction novella, I also got the official cover today. No release date yet (sometime in 2024), but below is the cover! Let me know what you think!
No posts
Congratulations!
NICE! It looks great! Got a few covers for a few of my own books incoming soon, hope you publish the release date when you've got one good sir! I'll be sure to see about reviewing your book if I can get a copy of it.