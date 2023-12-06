Lighthouse

Lighthouse

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Andrea Silver's avatar
Andrea Silver
Dec 13, 2023

Congratulations!

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1 reply by Alexander Semenyuk
The Brothers Krynn's avatar
The Brothers Krynn
Dec 7, 2023

NICE! It looks great! Got a few covers for a few of my own books incoming soon, hope you publish the release date when you've got one good sir! I'll be sure to see about reviewing your book if I can get a copy of it.

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3 replies by Alexander Semenyuk and others
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