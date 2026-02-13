New Book Announcement! “Sea Diary of Johnny Unknown”

Hey there!

My new book “Sea Diary of Johnny Unknown” has a release date!

May 4th, 2026!

It is now available for pre-order!

“Johnny finds himself fighting for survival on a zombie-infested 1800s passenger ship. After creating an illusory dream about the new world, he learns that it’s not the destinations, but the journeys, that determine who we are.”

Link to pre-order is below!

https://a.co/d/03rTgX0F